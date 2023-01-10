Gregor Townsend reported to have applied for job with France

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend is understood to have applied for a job with France following the Rugby World Cup.

Townsend first took charge of Scotland in 2017, although his contract finishes up after the conclusion of the World Cup and it appears the Scotsman is making plans for 2024 and beyond.

French publication Midi Olympique have reported that Townsend has applied for the role of France’s attack coach, with Laurent Labit set to vacate the position at the end of the year.

The 49-year-old has only ever coached Scottish teams, other than his brief time away with the British and Irish Lions in 2021, although he played for Brive, Castres Olympique and Montpellier in his younger years.

Townsend currently boasts a 54 per cent win rate in charge of his country, the best record of any Scotland head coach since Ian McGeechan’s first stint from 1988 to 1993.

Scotland are yet to win any major pieces of silverware under Townsend however, despite some promising starts to Six Nations campaigns, while the Scots failed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals in 2019.

Le manager toulonnais a annoncé ce lundi aux différentes parties qu’il déclinait l’offre du XV de France. Il restera sur la rade toulonnaise. On apprend d’ailleurs que deux prétendants se sont proposés au poste. Toutes les informations > https://t.co/sUPr22tTty pic.twitter.com/WhDA3OOARx — RUGBYRAMA (@RugbyramaFR) January 9, 2023

Gonzalo Quesada is also in the running.

Stade Francais head coach Gonzalo Quesada is also reported to be interested in taking over as France’s attack coach, according to Midi Olympique.

The former Argentina international’s contract with Stade Francais expires this summer, which would free him up to join Fabien Galthie’s coaching team.

Galthie is reported to have wanted Toulon director of rugby Pierre Mignoni to replace Labit as France’s attack coach, but he is understood to have turned the offer down.

There isn’t expected to be any other major changes made to France’s coaching team after the World Cup, as head coach Galthie and defence coach Shaun Edwards have both signed contracts until 2027.

Expectations are high for France this year, as many expect Les Blues to be crowned as world champions for the first time on home soil this October.

