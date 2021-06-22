Greg O’Shea revels in Olympic dream after rejecting ‘red carpet’ route

“It’s an amazing journey and I’m so happy.”

Ireland rugby sevens international Greg O’Shea has expressed his delight after his decision to follow his Olympic dream “paid off”.

Ireland will be one of 12 rugby sevens teams to compete in this year’s Olympics in Tokyo after they defeated France in the repechage qualification final in Monaco on Saturday.

O’Shea originally wasn’t selected in the Ireland squad for the qualifying tournament in Monaco, but after an injury to Gavin Mullin the Limerick man was called up and ultimately played a crucial role in his country’s success.

The 26-year-old was speaking on RTE Radio One and spoke about the “amazing journey” which will soon lead O’Shea and his Ireland teammates to Tokyo.

“It’s honestly all just been such a whirlwind. I wasn’t supposed to even be over there. I wasn’t in the initial squad because I have been injured so much and then I got brought in,” O’Shea said, via The Irish Sun.

“On Sunday night I flew over, I ended up starting most of the games and then we ended up winning it. It’s an amazing journey and I’m so happy.”

Greg O’Shea on choosing rugby over a celebrity lifestyle and going to the Olympics.

O’Shea first played for the Ireland sevens team in 2017, but most know the Limerick native from reality TV show Love Island, which he won alongside Amber Gill in 2019.

While the Irishman could have turned his focus away from rugby and towards a celebrity lifestyle after gaining his new found fame, O’Shea instead stuck to pursuing his Olympic dream.

That dream has now become a reality and has confirmed to him that he made the right choice in sticking with rugby, rather than focusing on a career in reality TV.

Greg O’Shea on representing Ireland at the Olympics.

“A lot of people said I should have followed the whole Love Island route and gone to London and done the red carpets and taking my hundred of thousands of brand deals and done all that stuff you’re supposed to do but I said, ‘No’,” O’Shea revealed.

“That was two years ago and I came back because of this, what’s happened over the weekend.

“I was like, ‘I have trained so hard with this team for years I can’t just give it all up for two weeks on a TV show,’ and it was all in preparation for what happened at the weekend and it paid off.”

Ireland will be just one of two European countries competing at next month’s tournament in Tokyo, alongside Great Britian, in what will be their first appearance at the Olympics since rugby sevens was introduced in 2016.

