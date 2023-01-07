Greg O’Shea opens up on mental health struggles after ending rugby career

Greg O’Shea has opened up on how his mental health suffered when trying to forge a career for himself away from rugby sevens.

Having made his debut for Ireland’s sevens team back in 2017, O’Shea called time on his rugby career after playing for his country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

O’Shea is perhaps better known for his time on Love Island however, when he won the 2019 series of the reality TV programme alongside Amber Gill.

After calling time on his rugby career, O’Shea attempted to forge a media career for himself in London, although things didn’t go to plan for the Limerick man.

Speaking on RTE’s The Late Late Show, O’Shea revealed that his mental health suffered drastically while living in London, especially after a close friend of his turned him away.

Greg O’Shea on his mental health struggles.

“After trying to speak to that person I was really close to in London, they said to me, ‘Look, I can’t be there for you, I’m going through my own stuff,’ and they pulled away,” O’Shea explained.

“So I built up the courage to speak to someone and it got thrown back in my face. I’m sure that person was dealing with their own stuff but not only am I spiralling mentally, I’m also embarrassed.

“I’m at home thinking ‘I’m never speaking to anyone ever again, I’m never gonna try and talk about my feelings now,’ because I tried.

“I’m driving the car – I remember it so vividly, and it’s quite upsetting to recollect it. I remember I was driving around Rathfarnam and it just became so overwhelming.

“I’m driving the car and I’m in convulsions of tears and shaking, and – I don’t want to upset my mom, she’s sitting right there – but I just wanted it all to end. I couldn’t do it any more.

“I was so done, and thinking ‘what’s the point, like? I’ve worked so hard for so long and I’m just getting hate, no focus, what’s the point in being here anymore?’ But then I thought, ‘you know what, I’m gonna go talk to a medical professional.'”

A huge fair play to Greg O’Shea for sharing his story with us tonight 💚 #latelate | @GOSOfficialpage pic.twitter.com/Z7EzMJSAvP — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) January 6, 2023

The former Ireland sevens star is doing much better now.

O’Shea is now back in Ireland and is enjoying a successful career in the media on home soil, as he currently presents The Six O’Clock Show alongside Karen Koster on Virgin Media.

The 27-year-old admitted that he didn’t want to retire from rugby, but felt he had to as sevens players simply don’t get paid enough, although O’Shea’s career outside of the sport has thankfully taken off.

