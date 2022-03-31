Greg McWilliams names unchanged team for Ireland’s game against France

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has kept his faith in the team that lost to Wales last weekend for this Saturday’s game against France.

Wales came out on top of a close-fought encounter against Ireland in their opening TikTok Women’s Six Nations clash, although there were plenty of positive signs for what is a youthful and largely inexperienced Irish side.

McWilliams has named one uncapped player in his match-day squad, replacement prop Christy Haney, who was an unused replacement in last weekend’s game at the RDS Arena.

Scrum-half Aoibheann Reilly has retained her place in the starting team, having won her first cap for her country against Wales last weekend, while the more experienced Kathryn Dane remains as the backup option to the young number nine.

Beibhinn Parsons has been named on the bench again.

Beibheann Parsons will have to be happy with a place on the bench again, while her Ireland sevens teammates Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lucy Mulhall start on the wings.

The Ireland head coach acknowledged the ability that France have but was largely positive about the prospect of playing one of the world’s best teams in their own back garden.

“We are fully aware of the challenge facing us this weekend, but we’ve had a good week of preparation, taking the positives from our opening game and implementing the learnings on the training pitch,” McWilliams said.

“It is a huge opportunity for us as a group to go and play one of the best teams in the world and test ourselves at this stage of our journey together.”

Head Coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland Match Day Squad for Saturday's showdown against France!

Ireland’s match-day squad to face France.

15. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

14. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

12. Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

11. Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

10. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

9. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

1. Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)

2. Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)

3. Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

4. Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(Captain)

5. Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

6. Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)

7. Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

Replacements

16. Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

17. Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

18. Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

19. Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)

20. Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

21. Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

23. Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)

