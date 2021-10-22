Greg McWilliams set to take over as Ireland women’s head coach

Greg McWilliams will take over as Ireland women’s new head coach after next month’s test matches against the USA and Japan.

Current head coach Adam Griggs will remain in charge for Ireland’s two test matches next month but will step down from the role he first assumed in November 2017 to allow McWilliams to come in.

Griggs decided to step down following Ireland’s failure to qualify for next year’s Rugby World Cup and will move on to the position of IRFU Provincial Talent Coach for Leinster, where he will focus on both men’s and women’s rugby.

IRFU Director of Women’s and Sevens Rugby, Anthony Eddy thanked Griggs for his services while expressing his confidence in McWilliams for the years ahead.

“I would like to thank Adam for his commitment and dedication to the position,” Eddy said.

“Although there was disappointment with the outcome of the World Cup qualification, the squad has developed under his direction and players have been identified and developed to a stage where now the incoming coach, Greg McWilliams, has a good squad to work with for the future.”

Adam Griggs on his time as head coach.

Griggs acknowledged that failing to qualify for the World Cup was a “bitterly disappointing” way to end his tenure but praised Ireland’s squad members for their personal growth and development.

“It has been an enjoyable and challenging period. It was bitterly disappointing to exit the World Cup qualification as we did, however, I believe the group can take pride in their personal growth and development as rugby players,” Griggs commented.

“Personally, I will take plenty of learning from this experience which I look forward to implementing in the future.

“I would like to thank the players and support staff for their unwavering commitment to the green jersey and I look forward to watching a talented group grow into world class players under Greg’s tutelage.”

#IrishRugby 📄 The IRFU can confirm Adam Griggs will step down as Ireland Women’s Head Coach after the Autumn Tests, and will be succeeded by Greg McWilliams. Full Details ⤵️#ShoulderToShoulder — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 21, 2021

Greg McWilliams set to take over.

McWilliams will take over as Ireland head coach in December ahead of next year’s Six Nations, having recently returned from the United States of America.

The soon-to-be Ireland head coach worked as the director of rugby for Yale University, before taking up a coaching role with the USA’s men’s team in 2017 until the 2019 Rugby World Cup, and then took over as Rugby United New York’s head coach in Major League Rugby.

Ireland won’t have the World Cup to look forward to next year, but positive results in next year’s Six Nations would put the side back on track after disappointing performances in last month’s qualifiers.

