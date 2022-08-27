Greg McWilliams pleased with Ireland’s progress despite loss to Japan

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams is still confident his side are making progress after a disappointing loss to Japan in Tokyo.

A youthful and largely inexperienced Ireland team claimed a 57-22 victory against Japan last weekend, although they couldn’t back that up as they fell to a 29-10 loss in the second test between the sides.

In a reverse of the first test, Ireland started much stronger as they scored a try through Natasja Behan within three minutes, although Japan hit back with two tries to lead 12-5 at half time.

Japan then outscored Ireland three tries to one in the second half to claim a deserved 29-10 victory and level the test series.

McWilliams was speaking after the game and admitted that while Ireland will be disappointed with their performance, there are reasons to be positive.

Greg McWilliams on Ireland’s loss to Japan.

“We got on the wrong side of the referee early and the game got away from us. When you lose momentum and you struggle to regain it the minutes go by pretty quickly,” McWilliams said.

“There’s no doubt that we’re going to be disappointed but we need to separate the emotion and the process here. From where we’ve come from in the Six Nations we showed great endeavour, particularly in the first game.

“In the second game things didn’t go well, let’s be honest about it. We struggled to gain a stranglehold and it’s disappointing, but at the same time you’ve got to take lots of learnings from the second game.

“We had an opportunity to cap another two players, we’ve capped everybody who’s on the tour. There’s no doubt that Sam Monaghan, Doro [Dorothy Wall] and Christy [Haney] are big losses for any side.

“But in fairness to the girls who came on, they stuck to task. Unfortunately our passes didn’t stick, our discipline was poor and we just have to learn from it and we have to be better.”

🗣 “It’s disappointing but we’ve a group of players who want to learn.” Head Coach Greg McWilliams gives his reaction to tonight’s defeat in Tokyo. #JapanTour2022 | #NothingLikeIt pic.twitter.com/rkHKrFfnrd — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 27, 2022

Nine players made their debuts.

While a drawn test series with Japan isn’t a particularly impressive result for Ireland, McWilliams had stressed that the primary purpose of the tour was to blood new talent.

Nine players made their international debuts for Ireland, with a number of them still in their teens, such as 19-year-old Dannah O’Brien who started at out-half in both tests.

As Ireland failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup taking place in October they may have to wait until next year’s Six Nations for their next fixture, with the country’s young guns set to hone their talents with their clubs in the coming months.

Read More About: Greg McWilliams, ireland rugby, japan rugby