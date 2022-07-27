Graham Rowntree speaks of his excitement in Munster’s newcomers

Graham Rowntree has spoken of his excitement in the newcomers to Munster’s squad ahead of his first season as the province’s head coach.

Some talented new players will be lining out for Munster in the coming months, with former All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa comfortably the most high-profile of the signings.

Munster have made some other good acquisitions however, such as Irish-qualified, French-born centre Antoine Frisch, as well as Irish-qualified hooker Chris Moore, who has signed his first professional contract after joining from the University of Exeter.

Graham Rowntree on Munster’s new signings.

Rowntree was speaking in his first interview as Munster head coach and outlined what he is expecting from the province’s three new signings.

“I think Malakai [Fekitoa] speaks for himself. Frisch excites me. He’s a sought after young man in the Premiership. Both are incredible players, dynamic,” Rowntree said.

“Chris Moore is a young guy we found. Ex-university, Irish-qualified, a hooker, energetic, good set-piece – he’ll fit in well to our environment.”

🎥 VIDEO | We spoke to Graham Rowntree for his first interview as Munster Rugby Head Coach as the pre-season training programme begins. Graham leads a new-look coaching team that includes Mike Prendergast, Denis Leamy & Andi Kyriacou. Watch ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) July 26, 2022

Academy players have stepped up.

Five Munster academy players have been promoted to senior contracts ahead of the season, with Alex Kendellen, Scott Buckley, Paddy Kelly, Paddy Patterson and Eoin O’Connor all making the step up.

Kendellen and Buckley already have plenty of experience playing for Munster’s first-team, with the former impressing Rowntree in particular.

“We’ve seen what they can do on the field, with Buckley and Kendo in particular. Paddy Kelly will have his time. He’s had a few disappointments with injuries as of late,” Rowntree commented.

“But there are guys that deserve to make that move and day-in, day-out they’re a handful in training. You’ve seen how Kendo has forced his way into the team and Scott Buckley’s taken his chance when he’s had the opportunity.

“I’m delighted with how they’re progressing. If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. They deserve the starts they’ve been getting, Kendo in particular.

“His diligence, day-in and day-out, he’s asking ‘How do I get better?’ They’re putting it in during training and we will categorically reward those young guys, regardless of their age.”

Read More About: graham rowntree, munster rugby