Graham Rowntree signs contract extension with Munster

Munster’s forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him with the province until the summer of 2024.

Rowntree first joined Munster in October 2019, after he finished up with Georgia following their exit from that year’s Rugby World Cup.

The former England international has plenty of experience in coaching, having spent time as a forwards coach for his country, Leicester Tigers, the British and Irish Lions, Harlequins and Georgia before joining the Irish province.

Rowntree was delighted to announce that he would be staying on with Munster for the foreseeable future, describing it as an easy decision for himself and for his family to sign a contract extension.

Graham Rowntree explains easy decision to stay with Munster.

“I am delighted to be committing my future to Munster Rugby,” Rowntree said.

“I have made my thoughts about this club widely known throughout my time so far, and for me and my family it really has been an easy decision, a non-decision if truth be told. We’ve put down roots here and have no desire to move anywhere else.

“I know there will be coaching personnel changes at the end of this season but from where I’m standing, I know that we have everything in place for continued development and success.

“This is a club with established structures, facilities, staff, players, supporters, and resources that any club or coach would be envious of and I’m very excited to be able to play my part in the years to come.”

Johann van Graan and Stephen Larkham are on the way out.

Rowntree’s commitment to Munster will come as a major boost to the province, as head coach Johann van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham will both be departing at the end of the season.

Van Graan is off to England to become Bath’s head coach, while Larkham will return to his native Canberra to take up the head coach role with the Brumbies for a second time.

