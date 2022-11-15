Gordon D’Arcy stresses that Joey Carbery wasn’t good enough against Fiji

Gordon D’Arcy has stressed that Joey Carbery needs to take control of matches if he is going to be an international quality out-half.

Carbery started for Ireland against Fiji last weekend, and while he didn’t get the chance to play a full game as he came off after 45 minutes due to injury, he never really stamped his authority on the match.

That certainly isn’t something Johnny Sexton struggles to do when he starts at out-half, which is one of the reasons why he is still Ireland’s clear first-choice number 10.

Former Ireland international Gordon D’Arcy was speaking on Off The Ball and argued that Carbery needs to take on more responsibility if he is to challenge Sexton.

Gordon D’Arcy on Joey Carbery.

“Joey Carbery was fine. It’s not OK for him to be fine in a test match like that. It’s a fulcrum position, where everything runs through nine and 10. You don’t get to be fine in matches like that when you start,” D’Arcy said.

“Gibson-Park was poor as well for large parts of it. There’s a certain responsibility and a certain amount of expectation that comes with those positions.

“It is very harsh for me to say that but you only get the credit when you take the responsibility. You’ve got to step up and take the responsibility when it doesn’t click.”

Ireland’s sloppy performance against Fiji.

While Ireland did ultimately beat Fiji comfortably and never really looked like losing, they should have racked up more than 35 points given the opportunities they had, especially after Albert Tuisue was shown a red card early on in the second half.

D’Arcy reckons that Ireland had nobody out on the pitch who took on the responsibility of changing things up when they were struggling to turn chances into points.

“When Ireland were playing at what point did they go, ‘Do you know what? We’re going backwards to go forwards and they’re actually coming forward and knocking seven colours out of us here. Maybe we need to shorten things up and we just need to get over the gainline two passes outside of the ruck. But we need to get there quicker and we need to beat them around the corner.’

“Who’s thinking like that and who’s driving it? I know who does it. Sexton. He does that. Peter O’Mahony would have a good feel for things. But who was doing that on the pitch at the weekend?

“That’s the probably intangible piece that we’re missing that we have when we have our first team guys come together.”

