Gordon D’Arcy believes Joey Carbery is ‘ready-made’ for Ireland’s style

Gordon D’Arcy believes Joey Carbery is ready-made for the style of rugby Ireland are playing ahead of a massive game against France.

Ireland were dealt a significant blow during the week when captain and starting fly-half Johnny Sexton was ruled out of the match against France due to a hamstring strain.

While Sexton should be back in time for Ireland’s match against Italy in round three of the Six Nations, today’s game against France is looking like it could be the most important game of this year’s championship.

Carbery is starting in Sexton’s place, and while he may not be quite as good as Sexton, former Ireland centre D’Arcy explained why he has plenty of faith in the 26-year-old on RTE.

“The way Ireland are playing, you can see the way they play those pivot passes out the back to the second receiver. That second receiver is in motion and that’s when Joey Carbery is at his absolute best,” D’Arcy said.

“He’s so hard to defend but also he’s not having to think about anything other than what he’s doing at that moment. He’s so dangerous at that.

“You can see it, the little show and go, the little inside passes to Simon Zebo [when playing for Munster]. He is ready-made for the way Ireland are playing. Which I think is really, really good for him and for this Irish team.”

A massive clash in Paris awaits.

Carbery will win his 29th cap for Ireland today at the Stade de France, although he has never started in a Six Nations match before, and his talents will be tested to their limits in Paris.

Both France and Ireland are in great form, having claimed bonus-point wins in the opening round of the Six Nations, while both sides also beat the All Blacks in November.

France do have home advantage however, and are the slight favourites, but Ireland will be full of confidence having won their last nine test matches.

It’s still early days in this year’s Six Nations, but today’s game in Paris could go a long way in deciding who wins this year’s championship, although Scotland’s Grand Slam hopes also remain intact for now.

