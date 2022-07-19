Gordon D’Arcy identifies where Northern Hemisphere sides are better than Southern rivals

Gordon D’Arcy believes Southern Hemisphere sides are struggling to deal with their Northern counterparts as they are losing the battle at the breakdown.

In the four major test series this month, Ireland and England got the better of New Zealand and Australia, while South Africa and Argentina defeated Wales and Scotland, with every series ending 2-1.

The Southern Hemisphere giants have dominated international rugby, with New Zealand, South Africa and Australia having won eight of the nine Rugby World Cups played to date, although the tide does appear to be turning.

Ireland great Gordon D’Arcy was speaking on The Platform with Martin Devlin and argued that Northern team’s focus on the ruck has led to greater levels of success against their Southern rivals.

Gordon D’Arcy on the battle of the hemispheres.

“Something is happening between the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. I think the way the Northern teams are playing at the moments is stressing the Southern Hemisphere teams,” D’Arcy said.

“I think Australia and New Zealand may have struggled from only really playing each other [in Super Rugby] over the Covid period. There’s been no different stimulus, even the Argentinians would have added something different there.

“You’re seeing the same players, we saw the way the ruck has been handled – the ruck is so different in the Northern and Southern Hemisphere games. I think that was really evident, particularly against us.

“You guys don’t seem to focus on it as much and we use that as a real entry point into the game.”

As we depart for home, a special word of thanks for all the incredible support in New Zealand and from those in green all around the world over the last five weeks! 🇳🇿 See you soon, Ireland! #TeamOfUs | #NZTour2022 pic.twitter.com/OgwMdkgUYC — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 18, 2022

New Zealand and Australia have become isolated.

Southern Hemisphere rugby is the most fractured it has been since the game turned professional in 1995, following the departure of South Africa and Argentina from Super Rugby.

South Africa’s top teams had played against the best from New Zealand and Australia for 25 years in Super Rugby, although they are now playing European opposition in the URC, and will take part in the Heineken Champions Cup for the first time next season.

Argentina’s Jaguares also did not return to Super Rugby after the 2020 season was disbanded due to the pandemic, with almost all of Los Pumas’ players now plying their trade in Europe.

The premier Southern Hemisphere club competition, now called Super Rugby Pacific, includes five New Zealand teams, five Australian teams, one Fijian side and one New Zealand-based Pacific Islands team, all of which play a similar style of rugby.

Perhaps it is no coincidence that the two Southern Hemisphere teams who claimed series wins against Northern rivals – South Africa and Argentina – are made up of players who regularly face European opposition.

Read More About: gordon d'arcy