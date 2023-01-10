Gloucester v Leinster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Leinster will hope to make it two wins from two against Gloucester in the Heineken Champions Cup at Kinsgholm Stadium this Saturday.

A second-string Gloucester side were no match for Leinster last month, although a far stronger selection are expected to host the Irish province this Saturday.

Gloucester still harbour realistic hopes of qualifying for the knock out stages of the Champions Cup despite a 57-0 loss to Leinster last time out, although they will likely need to win one of their remaining two pool matches to do so.

For Leinster, top spot in Pool A is the goal, which would guarantee home fixtures in the last 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals should they make it that far, so another bonus-point win is on the agenda.

Gloucester v Leinster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, January 14th on BT Sport 2 and ITV. Coverage on both channels begins at 12.30pm while kick off is at 1pm.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport are also broadcasting the match.

𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗻 𝘄𝗲𝗲𝗸 👊 Back at it ahead of our trip to Gloucester. #GLOvLEI #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/oEtbXDluwQ — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 9, 2023

Team news.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has rotated his squad over the festive period so he should have plenty of players available who are fit and firing for two consecutive weeks of Champions Cup action.

Some big-name players will be unavailable however, as Johnny Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Charlie Ngatai have all been ruled out of Saturday’s encounter.

They join the likes of Robbie Henshaw, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley and Jason Jenkins on the injured players list.

Strong. 💪 Join us as European heavyweights Leinster come to Kingsholm this Saturday in the #HeinekenChampionsCup. 🏆 🎟️ https://t.co/aNds4NeQTg pic.twitter.com/NfsNsExfUU — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) January 9, 2023

Gloucester head coach George Skivington has promised to select the “strongest possible team” for Saturday, having rested his frontline players for the reverse fixture.

Winger Louis Rees-Zammit will not be playing for Gloucester on Saturday however, as the Wales international has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

