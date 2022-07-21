Gloucester’s Ed Slater diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease at the age of 33

Gloucester lock Ed Slater has retired from professional rugby with immediate effect after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease at the age of 33.

Slater previously captained Leicester Tigers and has been a crucial player for Gloucester since joining the West Country club in 2017, but has had to call time on his career following his diagnosis.

The club have committed to supporting Slater and his family and have also set up a JustGiving fundraiser, the proceeds of which will either be given to Slater or to a Motor Neurone Disease charity.

Gloucester statement on Ed Slater.

“Gloucester Rugby is deeply pained to announce that Ed Slater has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease,” the statement reads.

“Following six months of testing, Ed’s diagnosis was confirmed last week and as a result, with the support of his family, friends and Gloucester Rugby, he has made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby with immediate effect.

“Everyone at Gloucester Rugby – players, management and staff – are entirely committed to supporting Ed, his wife Jo and his three children in whatever way required. We know the same will be true of Gloucester and Leicester fans, and the wider rugby community.

“While Ed, his family and the Club take time to determine next steps, Gloucester Rugby have opened a JustGiving page. The direction of these funds will be determined in due course, whether it be supporting Ed and his family directly and/or a selected MND charity.”

My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Support for Slater has been provided by the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was set up by Scottish rugby great Doddie Weir in 2017.

Weir announced that he was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease in June 2017 and set up the foundation later that year in order to “raise funds for research into a cure for MND and to provide grants to people living with the condition”.

