Glasgow Warriors air frustrations over United Rugby Championship fixtures

Glasgow Warriors’ managing director Alastair Kellock has voiced the club’s displeasure with the United Rugby Championship’s fixtures list.

The URC recently released the dates and times for the first 10 rounds of this season’s competition, with the bulk of Glasgow’s games taking place on Saturday afternoons.

The majority of Glasgow’s home fixtures usually take place on Friday evenings, which allows their supporters to attend local club games on Saturdays and Sundays.

Kellock has written an open letter to fans of the club about the frustrations over the fixture list and promised that Glasgow are currently in discussion with tournament organisers over potential clashes with local club games.

Alastair Kellock’s open letter to Glasgow Warriors fans.

“The club, and I, share the frustrations that many of you have over the timings of our games, yet we understand the significant complexities the tournament organisers have looked to overcome to arrive at this schedule,” Kellock writes.

“However, the choice you now face to be involved in the grassroots game throughout Glasgow, and the West, or to support Glasgow Warriors is not a decision we want you to have. You, our rugby clubs, and the communities you serve are the lifeblood of this club and we would not be where we are today without you.

“Since receiving the schedule on Wednesday we have been, and continue to be, in discussions with the United Rugby Championship to understand what can be done to address the challenges that arise from these timings.

“I can assure you we are working hard alongside the URC, and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, to find resolutions. Thank you for your continued support of Glasgow Warriors.”

The URC’s complex schedule.

Creating a fixtures list for the URC has presented numerous challenges to tournament organisers this year with the introduction of four new sides from South Africa.

While two South African sides competed in the Pro14 in recent years, the increased number of games involving sides from outside of Europe and the ongoing pandemic will have provided significant challenges.

The URC’s CEO Martin Anayi described the schedule as the “most complex we have ever produced” despite the reduction of regular season matches for every team from 21 to 18.

The reduction of rounds means that there is no fixture clashes with test matches involving one of Ireland, Wales, Scotland and Italy as things stand, although South Africa are playing on the opening two weekends of the URC.

