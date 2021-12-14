Glasgow Warriors ask Exeter Chiefs fans not to wear faux Native American attire

Glasgow Warriors have asked Exeter Chiefs fans not to wear faux Native American attire when they visit Scotstoun Stadium this Saturday.

Exeter fans are known for wearing faux Native American headdresses and singing a chant known as the ‘Tomahawk Chop’ on account of the club’s branding, something which Glasgow have asked for them to refrain from doing when the side’s meet.

There has been plenty of controversy surround Exeter’s branding in recent times, which led to the National Congress of American Indians calling on the club to remove the native American aspect of their identity.

Glasgow Warriors managing director Al Kellock has released a statement explaining the club’s stance on the issue ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup encounter with Exeter.

Glasgow Warriors’ statement regarding Exeter Chiefs fans’ attire.

“Today, Glasgow Warriors are asking visiting fans from Exeter Chiefs not to attend the game on Saturday (18 December, kick-off 5.30pm) with faux Native American headdresses or chant the ‘Tomahawk Chop’ during the match,” the statement reads.

“We are making this request out of respect for the Native American community around the world, whose views on the use of their imagery and cultural heritage we support, and the Glasgow Warriors supporters who have called for us to act on this matter.

“Glasgow Warriors is a welcoming club, that celebrates inclusivity and diversity and by making this call for action we want to live up to these values and stand up for the views of our supporters.

“It is also important to acknowledge the branding journey that Exeter Chiefs themselves are on following their recent AGM, and for us to be considerate of that.”

📰 | Following extensive consultation with members of the Native American community and our supporters, we would like to provide an update ahead of this weekend’s #ChampionsCup clash with Exeter Chiefs. For more from Managing Director Al Kellock 👉 https://t.co/xhqldOIVut pic.twitter.com/srgqH36tts — Glasgow Warriors (@GlasgowWarriors) December 13, 2021

Exeter are currently reviewing the club’s branding.

The Chiefs released a statement last month announcing that they had held an AGM regarding the club’s branding, and that the board would be meeting within the next few weeks to come to a decision.

That statement was released 19 days ago, which would indicate that a decision on the club’s branding will be made public very soon.

The Guardian reported that 70 per cent of feedback from that fans reviewed at that AGM was in support of changing the club’s branding, and that those in charge of Exeter Chiefs are likely to grant their supporters’ wishes.

Read More About: exeter chiefs, glasgow warriors