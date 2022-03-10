Georgia qualify for Rugby World Cup after Russia banned from competing

Georgia have qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after Russia’s remaining qualification matches were awarded to their opposition.

World Rugby announced last week that Russia and Belarus are suspended from international competitions until further notice following the invasion of Ukraine, which ruled the Russians out of qualifying for next year’s World Cup.

Russia’s chances of qualifying for the tournament were already very slim before their suspension, and it has now been decided how their unplayed matches in the Rugby Europe Championship will be dealt with.

The decision greatly benefits Portugal.

Georgia, Portugal and the Netherlands have all been awarded four match points for their cancelled games against Russia, while previous results against the Russians have remained as they are, rather than being voided.

The decision benefits Georgia who have now qualified for next year’s tournament in France (although the Georgians had all but qualified already) while Portugal will also be very pleased with the decision.

Portugal have now overtaken Romania and are level on points with second-placed Spain in the European Rugby World Cup qualification table, which is based on results from the 2021 and 2022 Rugby Europe Championships.

Spain and Romania both have a game in hand compared to Portugal, who play the Spaniards in their final game of this year’s championship in Madrid on Sunday.

Georgia become the 15th team to qualify for #RWC2023 after all remaining games involving Russia in the @rugby_europe Championship 2022 were abandoned following a decision by the Rugby World Cup Board pic.twitter.com/0X7YbE1jIf — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) March 10, 2022

Spain, Portugal and Romania set to battle it out.

The top two in the European Rugby World Cup qualification table will qualify for next year’s tournament, while third place will play in a final qualification tournament, to decide the 20th country that will play in France in 2023.

Romania have a tough game against Georgia in Bucharest this Saturday, before they face the Netherlands in Amsterdam the following weekend, in a match where the Romanians would expect to pick up a winning bonus-point.

Should Spain win against Portugal this Sunday they will qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time since 1999 if Romania fail to win, before they travel to Tbilisi the following weekend to play Georgia.

Read More About: Georgia Rugby, rugby world cup, Russia rugby