Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze takes shot at World Rugby after Wales victory

Merab Sharikadze has called for World Rugby to pay more attention to Georgia after a historic first victory against Wales.

A late penalty goal from substitute Luka Matkava saw Georgia beat Wales by the narrowest of margins and send a shockwave through rugby’s status quo.

Although Georgia won the Rugby Europe Championship for the fifth time in a row this year, there is no way for them to qualify for Europe’s top tier tournament, the Six Nations.

Now that Georgia have beaten two Six Nations teams this year, as they also claimed a historic win against Italy in July, it’s hard to argue that the Lelos don’t deserve a seat at the top table.

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze was quick to drive that point home after his country’s win against Wales, as he called for a change to international rugby’s status quo on Amazon Prime Video after the game.

Merab Sharikadze on Georgia’s famous win.

“It’s amazing isn’t it? It’s the second time this year we’ve beaten a tier one nation. This is dedicated to all our supporters. We respect the Welsh supporters, thanks everybody for coming,” Sharikadze said.

“Do you know what the best feeling is? Proving a lot of people wrong. That’s the best feeling that a sportsman can ever get. We proved a lot of people wrong and that’s a big pleasure. We’ve got to continue this.

“Obviously we’re not the world champions, there’s a long, long way to go. But it’s a big pleasure, we did make history today, and this year. A first win against Italy then against Wales. This is crazy.

“Obviously World Rugby needs to pay more attention to us. That’s fair. Now at least it’s fair. A lot of people need to be thinking that something needs to change.”

A statement has been made.

While Georgia won’t be playing in the Six Nations next year, they will have a chance to take on the best teams in the sport at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Georgia are sharing a World Cup pool with Australia, Wales, Fiji and Portugal, and after today’s victory they will believe that they can reach the quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Regardless of how they do at the World Cup, a serious conversation needs to be had about how Georgia, and any other up and coming European teams, can earn themselves a place in the Six Nations.

