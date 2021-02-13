George North details Alun Wyn Jones’ training session fight

Share and Enjoy !

George North has revealed that Alun Wyn Jones and Jake Ball have made up after the two came to blows in the lead up to the Ireland match.

Jones was seen sporting a black eye in the opening week of the Six Nations after his second row partner Ball took a swing at the Wales captain.

The 35-year old said very little about the incident in the press conference following the victory against Ireland, but North has revealed what happened on the RugbyPass Offload podcast.

Wales and Scotland rugby stars @George_North and @Jamie_T_Ritchie join RugbyPass Offload to discuss life as rugby players in 2021! 👶 In partnership with @DoveMenUK 🤝 #ad pic.twitter.com/4FtD1yPqtL — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 12, 2021

“I try and stay away from the forwards when they go about their business, just because inevitably it’s a physical game. Luckily, forwards and backs have their units split and from what I gather it was quite a good unit session.

“At the end of the day, it’s just rugby and those boys are trying to get the best out of each other.

“They have made up since. It was a bit weird, a bit awkward everyone watching, but they did make up.

“Al has had, what is it, 195,000 caps now and he’s still going strong. The boys see what he puts in and they need to have that edge about them going into a test match.

“Sometimes, it does spill over and naturally everything gets blown up in the press, saying it was a 12 round bout and it went down to points.

“But those boys in that position, they have to have that edge, otherwise you would be losing,” North explained.

‘Everyone has made up’

The days leading up to a test match can create a stressful environment, and while a fight breaking out is never ideal, the North believes that intensity is what helps to drive standards.

“Everyone is friends and everyone has made up. No hugs, obviously, because of Covid, but they did knuckle it out. Not like that, but you know what I mean!

“I can’t comment too much because they’re both bigger than me, but at this level you need that edge. You can’t go into a test match having not crossed all the t’s and dotted the i’s.

“Sometimes it does boil over, it’s a results business and naturally, things do get a little bit heated.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: alun wyn jones, george north, jake ball, wales rugby