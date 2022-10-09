Garry Ringrose open to more stints on the wing after superb showing for Leinster

Garry Ringrose was sensational for Leinster against the Sharks as he proved just how effective he can be on the wing.

Having started on the bench, Ringrose was called upon just 20 minutes into Leinster’s URC encounter with the Sharks as he replaced the injured Jordan Larmour.

He certainly didn’t disappoint, despite being largely unfamiliar with playing on the wing, as he scored a brilliant individual try just minutes after coming on and scored another shortly before half time.

Ringrose was speaking at the post-match press conference and revealed that he would seek advice from the full-time wingers in Leinster’s squad if he has to fill in there again.

Garry Ringrose on his brilliant cameo on the wing.

“It was a mix I suppose with going on the wing. When you’re 23 you sort of prepare for a number of positions for which you could be called upon,” Ringrose explained.

“With someone like Jordo [Larmour], coming on for him, they’re pretty big boots to fill. There were some good moments but other [moments] was just me being in the right place at the right time off the back of good work from Johnny [Sexton].

“It was a brilliant kick from Robbie [Henshaw] as well. As I said, I’m happy with some parts and there are definitely some other parts where I’ll have to pick the brains of the wingers to see how I can be better if I’m there again.”

🗣️ | Player of the Match, Garry Ringrose spoke to media after tonight’s win over the Cell C Sharks. #LEIvSHA #BKTURC pic.twitter.com/CekYgoGD7H — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) October 8, 2022

A valuable option for Leinster and Ireland moving forward.

Ringrose has played on the wing in the past, although he is an outside centre first and foremost and has established himself as first-choice in the number 13 jersey for both Leinster and Ireland in the past year.

While he is unlikely to start on the wing for either his province or country in big matches, Leinster head coach Leo Cullen and Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will both be very pleased to see him excel in a position he is unfamiliar with.

