Garry Ringrose wouldn’t rule out future move abroad after signing new Leinster contract

Garry Ringrose is delighted to be staying at Leinster for the next three years, but hasn’t ruled out a move abroad in the future.

Leinster and Ireland centre Ringrose signed a new contract last month which will keep him at his native province until the summer of 2025, and is expected to be a crucial player for his club and country during that time.

It has become something of a rare occurrence for Ireland internationals to move abroad at the peak of their career, largely due to the IRFU’s unofficial policy of not selecting overseas-based players.

While Ringrose hasn’t given any indication that he plans to move abroad when his current contract ends in 2025, he did tell Virgin Media that he wouldn’t rule out leaving Irish shores later in his career.

"It's never something I'd rule out but I'm grateful I'm able to stay here for the next three years." Garry Ringrose on his new IRFU contract and the thoughts of playing abroad in the future.

Garry Ringrose on a possible move abroad in the future.

“I feel incredibly lucky and privileged to be able to do that, to grow up watching Leinster and Ireland play and going to games. To be able to commit to that for the next three years is something I don’t take lightly,” Ringrose explained.

“I think it’s really special and I’ve a lot of people to thank who have helped me get to that point. So they’re in the forefront of my mind.

“But in terms of playing away, I suppose it’s never something as a rugby player you’d rule out because of the nature of the game and how cut throat and ruthless it can be.

“I suppose it’s something that I’d never rule out but I’m grateful that I’m able to stay here for the next three years.”

No shortage of competition at centre.

Ringrose has established himself as a first-choice player for both Leinster and Ireland, but there is no shortage of competition at centre at both his province and country and a dip in form could result in the 26-year-old falling down the pecking order.

The Leinster man started in all three of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series tests, will start for Leinster against Bath on Saturday, and is in good stead heading into the Six Nations.

However, it certainly isn’t out of the question for Ireland head coach Andy Farrell to opt to start British and Lions duo Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw in the Six Nations opener against Wales, while Ulster’s James Hume is also steadily progressing.

