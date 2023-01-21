Garry Ringrose declares himself all good after injury scare against Racing

Garry Ringrose has eased fears over his availability after suffering a late injury scare during Leinster’s win against Racing 92.

Leinster trailed Racing by three points with 50 minutes played, although the home side kicked into gear to score five tries in the final 30 minutes in front of a home crowd of over 43,000 at the Aviva Stadium.

The last of those tries came in the final act of play when Ringrose dived over in the corner to dot down, although the Leinster centre was clattered by Christian Wade in the act of scoring.

Ringrose was looked to be in considerable pain after the collision, although Wade came off worse as the Racing winger was knocked unconscious.

Speaking to RTE after the game, Ringrose revealed that he was relatively unharmed by the collision while wishing Wade all the best.

“It’s all good. I don’t know who it was, but one of their players, we just clashed hips so I was a bit concerned. Hopefully he’s okay,” Ringrose said.

“It’s the best version of ourselves preparing for the best version of the opposition.” – Garry Ringrose starred as Leinster outlasted Racing.#HeinekenChampionsCup

📱 Game Recap 👉 https://t.co/9GgAnrNhER

📺 Watch 👉 https://t.co/eVcUOPHyX5 pic.twitter.com/bnLQ6QIPbw — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) January 21, 2023

Racing 92 put the hosts under plenty of pressure.

While Leinster ultimately racked up a big score against Racing, as they claimed a 36-10 bonus-point victory, the French club made life very difficult for the hosts for the first 50 minutes.

Ringrose explained that Leinster had paid little heed to talk of a comfortable victory during the week and was unsurprised by Racing’s strong first half showing.

“We have huge respect for them and know they’re incredibly dangerous, so we had to be properly on it. It was a proper fight and thankfully our lads stuck at it and managed to pull through in the second half towards the end there,” Ringrose commented.

“It was a really good game and the scoreline probably doesn’t reflect how strong and good they were. There’s definitely stuff that we’ll need to work on but we’re happy out winning at home here in front of our supporters.

“Every week’s a test for us, it’s the tug of war of preparing so it’s the best version of ourselves versus preparing for the best version of our opposition. That was the challenge all during the week.

“It’s great to be part of the team there. There’s a lot of leaders who step up in different areas and really work hard during the week. Then we’ve got to go and make it happen on the day.

“Every game we play is extremely tough and I think it’s just credit to the boys’ preparation.”

Leinster will finish in first place in Pool A of the the Heineken Champions Cup thanks to the win, which means they will be guaranteed home fixtures all the way through to the final at the Aviva Stadium, should they make it that far.

