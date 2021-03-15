Garry Ringrose defends James Lowe after defensive lapses against Scotland

Garry Ringrose has defended James Lowe, insisting that the Ireland winger delivers “when it matters” after a poor defensive performance at Murrayfield.

While Lowe has shown plenty of promise in the green jersey with ball in hand, his defensive abilities have left a lot to be desired and have resulted in Ireland conceding tries on a number of occasions in the Six Nations.

Ringrose was speaking to the Irish Mirror after the game in Edinburgh and supported his fellow Leinster player after another tough weekend at test level rugby.

#TeamOfUs 📸 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘁𝘀 🟢 Check out the best photos from a dramatic #GuinnessSixNations game in Edinburgh, as Ireland secured a second win of the 2021 Championship 🙌 ⤵️#ShoulderToShoulder #IrishRugby #SCOvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) March 14, 2021

“I’ve been on the pitch with him in massive games, for club and country, and I would 100 per cent back him to deliver when it matters, and he does,” Ringrose insisted.

“I’ve seen him do things no one else does in big games.”

‘I got it wrong today as well’

The usually reliable Ireland centre also had an off day in Edinburgh, making a few uncharacteristic errors during the tense encounter with Scotland.

Ringrose admitted as much, while pointing out that Lowe was not the only Irish player to make defensive errors on Sunday.

“I get it wrong as well, which I did today, but when I get it wrong he covers me, and the two wingers today, himself and Earlsy [Keith Earls], were spot on with what they brought when you look at the attacking threats Scotland have, a world class 15, attacking those channels.

“They did well, however I’m not going to hide from the fact I could have done better defensively, and equally the guys outside me and inside me, especially for that (first) try.

“But for the most part it was definitely there and something that we can keep building and growing.”

Ireland will need to shore up those defensive errors if they hope to beat England at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday, as Eddie Jones’ side returned to form with an exciting display against France at Twickenham.

