Gareth Thomas reveals a newspaper threatened to out his sexuality in 2007

Gareth Thomas has revealed that a newspaper threatened to run a story on his sexuality two years before he came out as gay.

Welsh rugby legend Thomas publicly came out as gay in late 2009, after admitting that he had tried to “suppress” his sexuality for many years, although he had told those close to him some time before that.

Thomas was speaking on BBC documentary Slammed and revealed that he had been informed that an unnamed newspaper intended to run a story on his sexuality the day after Wales’ final Six Nations match in 2007 against England.

Welsh rugby has a rich and often turbulent history, and the 10 years between 1998 and 2008 were arguably its most dramatic 🏉 We take a look at some of the highlights from Welsh rugby documentary, Slammed ⤵️ — BBC Sport Wales (@BBCSportWales) January 5, 2022

‘They are threatening to run the story on Sunday.’

“The press had got hold of this story about my sexuality. Gareth Jenkins called me. He was wanting to say something but wasn’t sure if he was going to offend me,” Thomas explained, via WalesOnline.

“He was going: ‘Look now, you know the press now? You know they’re after the story about you being… you know? Well, you know what I’m trying to say, don’t you Gareth? You being… you?’

“Fair play to them, they [the WRU] said to me: ‘They are threatening to run the story on Sunday, the day after the game, we’re telling you this now because we want you to know that if you want to pull out of the game, then that is fine, we’d fully support your decision and will send a press release out’.

“I think they expected me to think about it but I was like: ‘I want to f***ing play’.”

Gareth Thomas helped guide Wales to a win against England.

Wales had endured a torrid Six Nations before the game against England, having lost all four of their fixtures, but they ended the championship on a high note and avoided the wooden spoon by beating their neighbours in Cardiff.

The story about Thomas’ sexuality ultimately wasn’t published, and the Welshman publicly came out as gay two years later.

Thomas would play for Wales for the last time in 2007, in an upset loss to Fiji in that year’s Rugby World Cup.

