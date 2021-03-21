Gael Fickou thanks ‘legend’ Brian O’Driscoll after crucial role in France victory

Gael Fickou has shown his appreciation for Brian O’Driscoll after the Ireland rugby legend lauded the Frenchman’s final play against Wales.

France broke Welsh hearts in spectacular fashion in the final act of play in Paris, as Brice Dulin scored a try in overtime to prevent Wales from winning the Grand Slam.

Les Bleus looked dead and buried after Paul Willemse was sent off in the 67th minute, as Wales led by 10 points with an extra man.

“On s’entraîne tous les jours pour jouer des matches comme ça !” La joie et le bonheur des Bleus à notre micro ! 😍#FRAGAL #XVdeFrance #NeFaisonsXV pic.twitter.com/MXnmueXGoy — France Rugby (@FranceRugby) March 21, 2021

However, Fabien Galthie’s side never gave up, and after Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams were both sent to the sin bin, France took advantage of their numerical advantage by scoring two tries in the final five minutes.

While every French player on the pitch deserves plaudits for the way they played in the final minutes against Wales, O’Driscoll reserved special praise for Fickou, who kept a cool head under immense pressure.

The France centre cleverly straightened his run before passing the ball to Arthur Vincent, which caused George North to stop running out to the wing, leaving Tomos Williams defending two French players.

Vincent made no mistake when he got the ball in his hands, passing the ball on to Dulin in space on the left wing, who duly crossed the try line to win the game for France.

‘Thank you legend’

O’Driscoll was highly complimentary of Fickou after the game, recognising his clever play that ensured that France had an overlap in the final seconds.

Thank you legend 🙏🏽🥰 — Gaël Fickou (@FickouG) March 21, 2021

The talented French centre replied to O’Driscoll’s praise, simply tweeting, “Thank you legend”.

Fickou has been a crucial part of the French national team since 2013, racking up 62 caps for his country at the age of just 26.

The versatile Stade Francais player was again exemplary for Les Bleus and showed his experience to cap off a remarkable comeback victory for his side, which has kept France in the hunt for the Six Nations title.

