Furious Owen Farrell erupts at referee for first Wales try

‘You’ve got to give us time to set!’

Owen Farrell was left furious with referee Pascal Gauzere after Wales scored the first try of the match after the England captain was told to talk to his players.

Dan Biggar took a quick tap for the penalty and then executed a perfectly weighted cross field kick, which found Josh Adams in acres of space on the left wing.

While it was a lovely piece of skill, it should be noted that the vast majority of the England players were still being spoken to in a team huddle by Farrell, with water carriers also still on the pitch.

The England captain complained to the referee, arguing “You’ve got to give us time to get set!” However, he was waved away by Gauzere who allowed the try to stand.

‘You’d feel sorry for every team except England’

Former Ireland international Shane Horgan was speaking to Virgin Media at half-time, and expressed his bemusement at the try being given.

“I know Wales are used to playing with an extra man in this Six Nations, I just didn’t expect it to be the referee. But that’s what it feels like,” Horgan joked.

“He’s had an absolute horror show, as have his whole team. There were two [Wales] tries given and I think both of them were really clear cut that they shouldn’t have been tries.

“Maybe we should be thanking the referee because since that second [Wales] try England have really got going and the game has improved greatly. But it’s kind of ridiculous at this level. Absolutely ridiculous.”

Fellow Virgin Media pundit Matt Williams was less sympathetic to England’s cause, coming out with a statement likely to wind up a few English supporters.

“You’d feel very sorry for every other team in the world except England.” Williams commented.

