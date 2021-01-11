‘We shouldn’t be alarmed’

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) president Bernard Laporte is optimistic that the Six Nations will go ahead, despite rumours that the French government will bans teams from travelling to Britain.

The next two rounds of the Heineken Champions Cup and the European Challenge Cup look set to be postponed, due to fears over rising coronavirus cases in the UK and Ireland.

A key cog in this superb @leinsterrugby side who brings his A game every weekend 🔑@joshvdf has been as impressive as ever in the first two rounds with his side amassing a maximum 10 points 🔵 Who are the other under-rated stars of the #HeinekenChampionsCup? pic.twitter.com/5G197Z8Qyp — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) January 8, 2021

Reuters reported on Saturday that France’s sports ministry said “the French Government is moving, in the short term, towards the adoption of measures to restrict or even prohibit the participation of French team sports clubs in (rugby) matches including teams from the United Kingdom”.

‘Everything went well in the Autumn’

With the Six Nations due to kick of in less than a month, concerns have been raised about the viability of Europe’s premier international rugby tournament.

However, the FFR president was confident that a solution would be found in time for the Six Nations.

“It’s a puzzle, but I think we shouldn’t be alarmed about the Six Nations tournament. The tournament will be played with a health protocol decided by the government.

“Everything went well in the autumn (for the Autumn Nations Cup), it will be the same for the upcoming Six Nations tournament, I’m not that worried,” Laporte told French radio station RMC.

While a decision has not yet been made regarding the next two weeks of European club rugby, a statement is expected in the coming days, with several French teams due to play this Friday.

The French sports ministry is reportedly setting up a specific meeting for the Six Nations regarding the viability of the tournament.

France are set to play continental neighbours Italy in the first round of the Six Nations, which may give authorities a little more time in regards to finding a solution to playing UK-based teams.

Read More About: bernard laporte, france rugby, Six Nations