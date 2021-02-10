Share and Enjoy !

Johnny Sexton has hit back at suggestions that he should not play against France due to concerns over concussion.

The Ireland captain came off late on in the game against Wales after his head collided with Justin Tipuric’s knee but is in with a chance of playing again this Sunday.

Two French neurosurgeons specialising in concussion suggested during the week that Sexton should not play against France due to concerns for his well-being.

However, at an Ireland press conference today Sexton claimed that reports on his health were “completely inappropriate.

“I’m pretty saddened and shocked by the inaccurate reports that were thrown out yesterday [about concussion]. We’ve been here before… to me it is completely inappropriate,” Sexton said.

One of the French neurosurgeons, Dr. Jean Chazal, was speaking to French publication Midi Olympique and admitted he has fears over Sexton’s safety if the fly-half is selected to face France.

“It worries me. He has suffered several concussions in his career.

“Sunday’s seems pretty obvious to me. He comes out ataxic, I repeat, and we are told that seven days later he will play again? But did he pass all the HIA tests? Did he have an MRI, the only test that can show micro-lesions in the brain?

“I understand the high stakes of the tournament and of this match. But that is not enough to justify taking this type of risk.

“The danger is serious. Symptomatic concussions, added to each other, create micro-lesions on the brain. It is a very favorable ground for the development of Charcot’s (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s,” Chazal explained.

‘If there are symptoms the doctor must stop him from playing’

Dr. Jean-Francois Chermann was speaking to French broadcaster RMC Sport and noted while that Sexton was in perfect health during his time in France with Racing 92, any signs of concussion should prevent him from playing.

“From a philosophical point of view, from an ethical point of view, when you play rugby at a high level, when you practise boxing or a so-called traumatic sport, there are obviously risks that are incurred.

“But there are also such extraordinary benefits, on the narcissistic level, on the level of social life, the athlete will build such extraordinary memories.

“On the other hand, we are not sure that repeated knockouts can inevitably lead to long-term pathology. So I think it’s important to explain it to him.

“But all the tests that were done on this player, for example when he was playing Racing, showed that he had exceptional cognitive performance.

“The doctor’s part, fundamental to this story, is: if there are symptoms, if his tests are disturbed, the doctor must stop him from playing on Sunday,” Dr Chermann said.

Andy Farrell is due to name his Ireland team to take on France this Sunday at the Aviva Stadium at lunch time on Friday.

