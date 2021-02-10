French doctor apologises for Johnny Sexton concussion comments

Share and Enjoy !

Dr. Jean-Francois Chermann has apologised for suggesting that Johnny Sexton may have suffered up to 30 concussions in his career.

The French neurologist treated Sexton while he was playing with Racing 92 in Paris and advised the Irishman to take a 12-week break from rugby after he suffered three concussions in 12 months.

Chermann speculated how many concussions in total Sexton had suffered earlier in the week and suggested that Sexton should not play in this Sunday’s game against France.

The Ireland fly-half was speaking at a press conference today and said it was inappropriate for such things to be discussed in the media.

“I’m pretty saddened and shocked by the inaccurate reports that were thrown out yesterday.

“We’ve been here before and it is very frustrating and, for me, totally inappropriate that someone I had seen years ago now felt it appropriate to come out and talk to whoever it was and say those things.

“I’m pretty disappointed but, for me, I am so used to it that it’s almost water off a duck’s back. But for my wife and mum it’s very upsetting, but that’s the world we live in.

“I don’t want to talk too much more about it. I just want to focus on this week and the return-to-play [protocols], and all that,” Sexton commented.

‘I regret the wrong I have done to the player’

Chermann released a statement to RMC Sport in light of Sexton’s comments earlier today, apologising to the Ireland captain.

“As regards Sexton we cannot say for certain that he has had 30 concussions. I should never have cited this figure without any explanation and I regret the wrong I have done to the player who was my patient and who I respect more than anyone.

“In my neurological experience of treating more than 1,500 athletes who have suffered concussion, the pivotal elements ruling out a return to action are: the fact of having suffered concussions close together in terms of time, that a previous concussion has taken time to be shaken off [several weeks] and the fact that the player is under 20 years old because there exists a serious risk of suffering an after shock.

“To be clear if Sexton has not suffered from a concussion for a year, that he is asymptomatic after 48 hours, that the tests carried out are good and that the return to play protocol has been carried out properly, then there is nothing to stop him from playing against France,” the statement read.

Sexton has not yet been confirmed to be fit for the game against France and along with James Ryan is currently going through the graduated return-to-play protocols.

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: france rugby, ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton, Six Nations