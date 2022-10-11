Two French clubs express interest in signing Dan Biggar after World Cup

Toulon and Brive are reportedly interested in securing Dan Biggar’s services after it was announced that he will leave Northampton Saints at the end of the season.

French publication Midi Olympique have reported that Toulon and Brive have already signalled their interest in signing Dan Biggar, just days after it was revealed his time in Northampton is coming to an end.

In all likelihood, the Wales captain won’t be available for whatever club he signs for until the end of his country’s involvement in the 2023 Rugby World Cup next October, at which stage he will have just turned 34.

Toulon are no strangers to big-name signings, although bringing Biggar on board would be a big coup for Brive, who were crowned as European champions back in 1997, but often find themselves in Top 14 relegation battles these days.

Biggar has voiced his desire in the past to return to the Ospreys, where he spent the first 11 years of his professional career, although he has hinted at moving further abroad recently.

The Welshman is in his fifth season with Northampton Saints.

Biggar first joined Northampton in 2018 and has played a key role for the club when not away with Wales on international duty.

The Welshman revealed last week upon the announcement of his departure that he has “no idea” what will come next.

“I’m just going to wait and see what happens. Hopefully there’ll be a couple of job offers before the end of the year and see what happens. I’m pretty relaxed about it,” Biggar said.

“I’ve got nothing set in stone yet and hopefully I can just get my head down over the next few months, work hard, get the club back on a bit of a roll and hopefully we can ride that momentum until the end of the year.”

Northampton won the Premiership Rugby Cup in March 2019 while Biggar was on Wales duty at the Six Nations, although he has never led the club to silverware, something which he is eager to do in his final season with the Saints.

