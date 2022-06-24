Freddie Burns thought Chris Ashton was ‘going to die’ during Leicester celebrations

Freddie Burns has revealed that he thought Chris Ashton was going to die during Leicester Tigers’ Gallagher Premiership title celebrations.

Burns was the man of the moment in the Premiership final at Twickenham Stadium last Saturday when he slotted the winning drop goal with less than 30 seconds remaining in the match.

Leicester were always going to celebrate their first Premiership title in nine years, and Burns has now given an insight into what the Tigers players got up to in the aftermath of the game.

Burns was speaking on the RugbyPass Offload podcast and revealed that Leicester winger Ashton found himself being choked by his own underwear during the celebrations.

Freddie Burns on Leicester Tigers’ celebrations.

“People were getting their pants ripped up over their heads. I thought Ashy was going to die,” Burns said.

“Someone wedgied Ashy and then pulled it over his neck but it didn’t rip. So literally it was choking him out. Genuinely, the panic in his face, he thought he was going to die.

“That’s why I was in dungarees, so no one could get their hand down the back to rip my pants. Honestly, it was a joke.”

Freddie Burns describes the lavish and opulent celebrations that unfolded when Leicester won the Premiership…. pic.twitter.com/8REBeB4z6C — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 23, 2022

The replacement out-half emerged as an unlikely hero.

For those in the Leicester squad, the celebrations after the match will likely live long in the memory, although Burns’ winning drop goal will surely go down as the most memorable moment in the Premiership season.

Burns started the game on the bench, but stepped up to the plate in replacing the injured George Ford after just 23 minutes and ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Leicester avoided relegation from the Premiership two seasons ago only because Saracens were demoted in their place due to a salary cap breach, which makes their rise back to the top of English club rugby all the more remarkable.

Read More About: chris ashton, freddie burns, leicester tigers