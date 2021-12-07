France gets the nod for World Rugby men’s and women’s try of the year

France internationals Damian Penaud and Emilie Boulard have picked up the first World Rugby awards handed out this year.

Penaud and Boulard have won the men’s and women’s World Rugby international try of the year award, seeing off competition from fellow French internationals, as well as English, Italian, South African and New Zealand players.

World Rugby are set to announce the winners of all their 2021 awards this week, with the men’s and women’s 15s and 7s players of the year, the breakthrough player of the year and the coach of the year all yet to be revealed.

Skill, daring, vision Damian Penaud’s brilliant score for @FranceRugby against Scotland wins the vote for the 2021 @IntRugbyPlayers‘ Men’s Try of the Year#WorldRugbyAwards 🎥: @SixNationsRugby pic.twitter.com/cQHRJEPhFc — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 6, 2021

Damian Penaud’s effort against Scotland rewarded.

France winger Penaud has been chosen for the men’s try of the year award for a brilliantly worked team try that required a lovely chip and chase to finish it off.

The move featured three lovely offloads from France’s Brice Dulin, Romain Ntamack and Virimi Vakatawa, before Penaud kicked the ball over the head of Finn Russell and dotted the ball down in the in-goal area despite Ali Price’s best efforts.

Penaud’s try was chosen ahead of Lukhanyo Am‘s try for South Africa ‘A’ against the British and Irish Lions, Pierre-Louis Barassi’s try for France against Australia and Luke Jacobson’s try for New Zealand against Argentina.

A team try to savour You voted Emilie Boulard’s outstanding score for @FranceRugby against Wales as the 2021 @IntRugbyPlayers‘ Women’s Try of the Year #WorldRugbyAwards 🎥: @Womens6Nations pic.twitter.com/XrMdYaBVRJ — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) December 6, 2021

Emilie Boulard picks up the women’s award.

France full back Boulard was given the nod for another great team try by the French, which Boulard actually started herself.

Boulard was able to beat one French defender with ball in hand, before offloading the ball to a team mate, and ultimately got her hands on the ball for a second time in the move, and she made no mistake in dotting down in the corner.

The talented full back won the award ahead of fellow French nominee Romane Menager, England’s Abby Dow and Italy’s Sara Barattin.

