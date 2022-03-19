France win Six Nations with triumph over England in Grand Slam decider

France have been crowned as Six Nations champions for the first time since 2010 after beating England in a Grand Slam decider in Paris.

Ireland topped the Six Nations table after their bonus-point win against Scotland earlier in the day, which meant that France needed to win against England to lift the trophy.

England were ultimately unable to do Ireland a favour however, as Les Bleus ran in three tries to secure a 25-13 victory in front of their home fans at the Stade de France.

Les Bleus led the game for more than 70 minutes.

A nervy-looking French side made some early handling errors against England, although it didn’t take them long to come good as they established an 8-0 lead after 16 minutes thanks to a Melvyn Jaminet penalty and a try from Gael Fickou.

England got themselves on the board just a few minutes later through a Marcus Smith penalty, before Jaminet and the English fly-half traded further penalties to make it 11-6 to the French.

Les Bleus landed a massive blow just before half time as Francois Cros reached out to score France’s second try, and Jaminet added the extras to make it 18-6 to France at the break.

Eddie Jones’ side did get themselves back into the game within the first 10 minutes of the second half however, as Freddie Steward crashed over in the corner and Smith added the conversion from out wide to make it a five-point game.

Antoine Dupont try stretched France’s lead to two scores.

France looked vulnerable after the visitors’ try, although they managed to weather the storm and inspirational captain Antoine Dupont burst through the English defence to score his side’s third try with 20 minutes remaining to make it 25-13.

England huffed and puffed and almost scored a second try to get themselves back into the game, although Alex Dombrandt was held up over the line and France were able to clear through a goal-line drop out.

Fabien Galthie’s side didn’t see a huge amount of the ball in the closing stages, but they were able to hold England out as they secured a famous victory after 12 years of disappointment in the Six Nations.

