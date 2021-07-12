France and Wales fall in latest World Rugby rankings

France and Wales have both fallen one place in the World Rugby Rankings after being leapfrogged by Australia.

Australia claimed a last-gasp win against France thanks to a disastrous piece of play from Les Bleus on Wednesday, which has seen them rise two place in the official rankings.

Although Wales managed to salvage a draw against a 14-man Argentina side at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, the result was not enough to prevent them from falling one place in the rankings.

🎉 Still got that winning feeling!#Wallabies #AUSvFRA 🎟Make sure to secure your tickets for the remaining eToro France Series games: https://t.co/9biW2GsHUT pic.twitter.com/ayAcQyDBVq — Wallabies (@wallabies) July 7, 2021

Samoa and Italy benefit from Tonga’s loss.

Tonga are the other main losers in the latest rankings, as the Pacific Island nation fell two places after succumbing to a 42-13 loss to Samoa in a Rugby World Cup qualifier.

Samoa have put one foot into the World Cup after the win, as they will take a 29-point advantage into the second leg of their qualifier against Tonga, while they have also risen one place in the rankings.

Italy have also gone up one place in the rankings thanks to Tonga’s loss, despite having not played since the Six Nations.

The top four in the rankings has remained unchanged, as New Zealand, England and Ireland all claimed expected victories against Fiji, Canada and the USA respectively, while world number one South Africa did not play last week.

However, Australia have closed the gap on the top four, and should they beat France in their next two tests on Tuesday and Saturday, they will overtake Ireland to go into fourth place.

Check out the Top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 94.20

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.95

3. England (N/C) – 85.44

4. Ireland (N/C) – 84.85

5. Australia (+2) – 83.90

6. France (-1) – 83.45

7. Wales (-1) – 82.82

8. Scotland (N/C) – 82.02

9. Argentina (N/C) – 80.92

10. Japan (N/C) – 79.13

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.87

12. Georgia (N/C) – 73.73

13. Samoa (+1) – 71.88

14. Italy (+1) – 70.65

15. Tonga (-2) – 70.28

Read More About: world rugby rankings