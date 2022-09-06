France’s Virimi Vakatawa forced into retirement due to ‘cardiological reasons’

Racing 92 have revealed that Virimi Vakatawa has been forced into an early retirement due to “cardiological reasons”.

News broke on Monday that Vakatawa had been banned from playing professional rugby in France by the Ligue Nationale de Rugby on unspecified medical grounds.

Vakatawa’s club, Racing 92, held a press conference today and revealed that concerns over the France international’s heart was behind the LNR’s ruling and that the 30-year-old will retire from professional rugby.

Virimi Vakatawa retires.

The man himself was speaking at the Racing 92 press conference and admitted that the news was very difficult to take.

“It’s hard for me to speak to the world but I would like to thank Fabien [Galthie], the [Racing 92] president and Toto [Laurent Travers] for being here,” Vakatawa said.

“I woke up at eight this morning and knew I that I would no longer be going out on the pitch. The hardest moment yesterday was with my teammates. That was very difficult, to tell those I had spent time with both on and off the pitch.”

Fabien Galthie pays tribute.

Vakatwa was born in New Zealand to Fijian parents and moved to Fiji as a young child, where he lived until arriving in France to join Racing 92 as an 18-year-old in 2010.

After qualifying for France through residency, Vakatwa won 32 caps for his adopted country while he also played for the French rugby sevens team.

France head coach Fabien Galthie attended the press conference announcing Vakatwa’s retirement as a sign of respect for the talented centre.

“I would like to thank Racing 92 for allowing me to be here today. I wanted to accompany Virimi, it’s special so I’m very moved. Fate has meant that he will have played his last two games with Les Bleus in Japan,” Galthie said.

“We will try to get over all that because we know that it can happen in high-level sport, but we still take it with full force.

“Virimi made many children dream. When we took over the France team, he was a key player in our adventure, in our history. I wanted to pay tribute to you on behalf of the French team.”

