France’s Shaun Edwards outlines why he believes South Africa are world’s best

France defence coach Shaun Edwards believes South Africa are still the world’s best team despite the Springboks’ place in the rankings.

South Africa have fallen to fourth place in the World Rugby Rankings since their triumph in Japan back in 2019, having lost 10 of their last 26 test matches.

Ireland currently sit on top of the rankings, while France won a Six Nations grand slam last year and New Zealand retained their Rugby Championship title.

Edwards believes South Africa proved to be France’s toughest challenge in 2022 however, as he explained to World Rugby why he rates the Springboks so highly.

Shaun Edwards on South Africa.

“The World Rugby Rankings are brilliant for fans, to see how their team is doing, and I know Ireland are top,” Edwards said.

“But, for me, South Africa are the best team in the world because they are the reigning world champions and I think for a lot of the Autumn Nations Series, they played like world champions.

“They were everything that people talk about – they were powerful and physical and probably the best in the world at mauls and scrums – but they are so much more than that.

“They have got so much speed on the edges and score a lot of tries from inside their own half, so to beat them was marvellous.”

A World Cup encounter is a strong possibility.

France and South Africa aren’t sharing a pool at this year’s Rugby World Cup, although the two could meet as early as in the quarter-finals.

Both occupy difficult pools, as France have New Zealand to contend with, while South Africa will face Ireland and Scotland before a probable encounter with a top four ranked side in the quarter-finals.

Despite the difficult draw, both teams are expected to go far at the World Cup, with France currently the bookies’ favourites to be crowned as champions on home soil.

Read More About: france rugby, Shaun Edwards, springboks