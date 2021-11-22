France rise in the World Rugby Rankings after disposing of the All Blacks

France have risen one place in the World Rugby Rankings after claiming their first victory against the All Blacks since 2009.

Les Bleus have risen to fifth place in the rankings, leapfrogging Australia, who suffered a last-gasp loss to Wales at the Principality Stadium, having played the majority of the match with 14 men.

Wales have also risen one spot in the rankings as a result of their win against the Wallabies, as they overtake Argentina to claim eighth spot.

The world’s top two sides – South Africa and New Zealand – both lost at the weekend but have managed to retain their number one and two positions, although less than a point now separates the All Blacks and England.

After an extraordinary weekend, here is how the @worldrugby rankings are expected to look… 👀 🇫🇷 France ⬆️

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales ⬆️

🇿🇦 South Africa 🔛🔝#AutumnNationsSeries pic.twitter.com/rsiPprqf91 — Autumn Nations Series (@autumnnations) November 21, 2021

Southern giants feel the heat.

It has been a damaging northern tour for the three Southern Hemisphere giants, with South Africa, New Zealand and Australia all finishing their tours with a lower points total than they had before embarking north.

The Springboks and All Blacks remain in first and second place, although the Wallabies now sit in sixth place, having been ranked third before travelling to Europe.

Ireland, England and France are the main beneficiaries from this autumn after all three teams recorded three wins from three, with all of them moving up one spot in the rankings since the start of the month.

Plenty of movement lower down in the rankings.

Romania have moved into the top 15 in the rankings after they beat Tonga 32-20 at the weekend, leapfrogging their Pacific opponents after a well deserved victory.

The USA have overtaken Uruguay as a result of the South American’s loss to Italy to rise to 17th, while Russia have dropped two places to 21st after they lost to an ever-improving Chile side in Sochi.

Chile rise above the Netherlands to 25th after their win against Russia, while Canada and Hong Kong both moved up one place due to Russia’s fall.

🏉 Victorie pentru România care câștigă astfel și al treilea meci disputat în această lună, ultimul din anul 2021. 💪💯🇷🇴 Felicitări! ✉️ Lasă un mesaj pentru Stejari! 👇#RugbyRomania pic.twitter.com/BdCDpyYKoc — Rugby Romania (@RugbyRomania) November 20, 2021

Check out the Top 15 sides in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 90.61

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.75

3. England (N/C) – 87.83

4. Ireland (N/C) – 86.53

5. France (+1) – 85.53

6. Australia (-1) – 83.92

7. Scotland (N/C) – 83.05

8. Wales (+1) – 81.56

9. Argentina (-1) – 80.58

10. Japan (N/C) – 78.26

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.32

12. Georgia (N/C) – 74.02

13. Samoa (N/C) – 73.59

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.51

15. Romania (+1) – 67.91

Read More About: france rugby, world rugby rankings