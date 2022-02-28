France overtake England in the World Rugby Rankings

France have overtaken England in the World Rugby Rankings after they claimed a 36-17 win against Scotland at Murrayfield.

Although England also won at the weekend, as they beat Wales 23-19 at Twickenham, France’s thumping win against the Scots has seen them leapfrog the English into third place in the rankings.

England’s points total has improved due to their win against Wales, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Les Bleus climbing above them in the rankings, as France were better rewarded for their one-sided victory away from home.

Less than a point now separates France from New Zealand in second place, and should Fabien Galthie’s side win the Grand Slam in a few weeks’ time, they will be guaranteed to overtake the All Blacks.

A win by 15 points or more for France in Cardiff in the next round of the Six Nations would also be enough to see them move into second place in the rankings, which would equal their highest ever-ranking, last achieved by them in 2007.

Wales and Scotland swap places.

Although their comeback against England was ultimately unsuccessful, Wales have risen one place in the rankings, as Wayne Pivac’s men have overtaken Scotland to go into seventh place.

Wales and Scotland have both lost points in the rankings after their losses at the weekend, but Scotland have been more harshly punished, as they succumbed to a 19-point loss on home soil.

Further down the rankings, Spain have risen two places to 15th thanks to their 38-21 win against Romania in the Rugby Europe Championship.

15th is the highest Spain have ever been in the rankings, while they now also look likely to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, as a win against Portugal in two weeks’ time could be enough to guarantee them a spot in France.

Romania have fallen to 17th place in the rankings as a result, and they are now in danger of missing out on World Cup qualification.

📈 | All change, please! Here is how the current standings look in the battle for @rugbyworldcup qualification. pic.twitter.com/mS1w4DijxN — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) February 27, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 90.61

2. New Zealand (N/C) – 88.75

3. France (+1) – 87.84

4. England (-1) – 86.92

5. Ireland (N/C) – 86.00

6. Australia (N/C) – 83.92

7. Wales (+1) – 81.99

8. Scotland (-1) – 81.75

9. Argentina (N/C) – 80.58

10. Japan (N/C) – 78.26

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.32

12. Samoa (N/C) – 73.59

13. Georgia (N/C) – 72.72

14. Italy (N/C) – 70.51

15. Spain (+2) – 68.05

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.72

17. Romania (-2) – 67.19

18. USA (N/C) – 66.54

19. Uruguay (N/C) – 66.40

20. Portugal (N/C) – 66.24

