France to host 2025 Rugby League World Cup

France has been chosen to host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup, according to the French Rugby League Federation.

A press conference will be hosted on January 11th, which will be opened by French Prime Minister Jean Castex, where details about the event will be revealed.

The sport’s global governing body, the International Rugby League, are yet to make an announcement after the French Rugby League Federation revealed the news.

The tournament was originally going to be held in North America.

The USA and Canada had originally been selected to host the 2025 Rugby League World Cup back in 2016, but those plans were ultimately shelved in 2019 due to financial troubles.

In March of last year, it was announced that France was the preferred destination for the 2025 edition of the tournament, and those plans now look to be set in stone.

France have solely hosted the tournament twice before, the inaugural tournament in 1954 and for a second time in 1972. Just four teams took part in each edition – France, Australia, New Zealand and Great Britain.

Australia and the UK take a break from being hosts.

The last five editions of the tournament have been at least partially held in either Australia or the UK, with the 2021 Rugby League World Cup (which was postponed and will be held in October and November this year) also set to be held in England.

The tournament has been dominated by Australia and Great Britain over the years, as the Australians have been crowned as world champions on 11 occasions, the British on three occasions, while New Zealand has won the tournament once.

Great Britain has competed separately as England, Wales and Scotland since the 1995 edition of the tournament, and a total of 16 teams now compete at the Rugby League World Cup, up from the original number of four.

