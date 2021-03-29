France’s Brice Dulin accepts responsibility for loss to Scotland

Brice Dulin has admitted that his decision making resulted in Scotland beating France with a last gasp try at the Stade de France.

The France fullback has played exceptionally well for his country since his recall to the national team in last year’s Autumn Nations Cup, but unfortunately made a late error that cost his side dearly against Scotland.

Dulin had the opportunity to kick the ball out of play to claim a victory for France in the last game of the Six Nations, but instead decided to carry the ball into the Scottish defence.

Scotland NEVER give up. Duhan van der Merwe scores with the very last play of the game to secure the win in Paris! 🥳 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#GuinnessSixNations #FRAvSCO pic.twitter.com/pIOEbgwbJD — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 26, 2021

The La Rochelle player was speaking to RugbyRama about his unfortunate decision that led to Duhan van der Merwe winning the game for Scotland.

“I am determined to kick [the ball] and when I turn I see a Scotsman arriving. In my head, we have the advantage because the ball went out of the ruck so I thought there was a knock on,” Dulin explained.

“I just had to turn towards my in-goal area and clear the ball [to win the game]… unfortunately we conceded this penalty which led to a long Scottish attack and we lost the match. It really was my decision making that was wrong.”

Second place again for Les Bleus

While France would not have won the Six Nations had Dulin kicked the ball out of play, the last-minute loss to Scotland still came as a blow to a team that has shown much improvement since Fabien Galthie took over as head coach in 2020.

France would have been crowned as Six Nations Champions if they had managed to beat Scotland by 21 points while scoring at least four tries, but ultimately finished four points off of first-placed Wales in the table.

Les Bleus came second in the Six Nations for the second year in a row after the defeat to Scotland, having missed out on the title on points difference last year to England.

