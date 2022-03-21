France overtake All Blacks in World Rugby Rankings thanks to Grand Slam

France rose to second place in the World Rugby Rankings, overtaking the All Blacks in doing so, thanks to winning their Grand Slam decider against England.

Les Bleus were crowned as Six Nations champions for the first time since 2010 on Saturday night, as they claimed a fairly comfortable win against England in Paris.

That victory has also seen France rise to their joint-highest ever placing in the rankings, having last been ranked second back in 2007, while New Zealand drop to their joint-lowest ever ranking of third as a result.

Less than one ranking point separates France, New Zealand and Ireland near the top of the table, although South Africa do still have a little bit of breathing room in first place, as they are almost two points clear of the French.

Wales fall one place after their last-gasp loss to Italy.

Further down the table, Wales have dropped one place to ninth, after they suffered a last-gasp defeat to 14th-ranked Italy at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Argentina have benefitted from Wales’ loss, as they move up one place to eighth. Italy have closed the gap between themselves and 13th place in the rankings, although they haven’t improved their placing despite their famous win.

Georgia were crowned as Rugby Europe Championship winners thanks to their thumping 49-15 victory against Spain in Tbilisi and have leapfrogged Samoa in 12th place as a result.

Romania, meanwhile, have overtaken the United States into 17th place after they beat the Netherlands 38-12 in Amsterdam, which sealed their place in the final qualification tournament for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

🏆 🇪🇺 | Introducing the Rugby Europe Champions 2022 winners – @GeorgianRugby 🍾 🎊 pic.twitter.com/sEsdqma7J6 — Rugby Europe (@rugby_europe) March 20, 2022

Check out the top 20 in the World Rugby Rankings below.

1. South Africa (N/C) – 90.61

2. France (+1) – 88.88

3. New Zealand (-1) – 88.75

4. Ireland (N/C) – 88.22

5. England (N/C) – 84.50

6. Australia (N/C) – 83.92

7. Scotland (N/C) – 81.80

8. Argentina (+1) – 80.58

9. Wales (-1) – 79.28

10. Japan (N/C) – 78.26

11. Fiji (N/C) – 76.32

12. Georgia (+1) – 73.78

13. Samoa (-1) – 73.59

14. Italy (N/C) – 72.33

15. Spain (N/C) – 68.26

16. Tonga (N/C) – 67.72

17. Romania (+1) – 66.95

18. USA (-1) – 66.54

19. Uruguay (N/C) – 66.40

20. Portugal (N/C) – 65.72

