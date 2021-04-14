Four Leinster players nominated for European player of the year

Four Leinster players have been nominated for the EPCR European Player of the Year award for 2021.

Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan and Josh van der Flier are the Leinster men named among the 15 players that have been nominated for the award, based off of their performances in the current European season.

The four Leinster men are the only Irish players to be nominated for the award this season, with no representatives from the other three provinces making the cut.

Voting for the 2020-21 European Player of the Year is NOW OPEN 🚨 Which player has impressed you most this season? 🤩 Vote for your #EPOTY2021 here ➡️ https://t.co/1ny6Tux6Y7 pic.twitter.com/kCvG9fXUG8 — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) April 14, 2021

Five La Rochelle players have been nominated for the award, while four Toulouse players have also gotten the nod. The remaining two players are Mathieu Jalibert of Bordeaux Begles and Kotaro Matsushima of Clermont Auvergne.

Players from seven countries – Australia, Fiji, France, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa have been nominated for the Heineken Champions Cup award.

A judging panel made up of Erik Bonneval, Bryan Habana, Sonja McLaughlin, Alan Quinlan and Dimitri Yachvili chose the 15 nominees.

Supporters can now vote for one the 15 nominees to be named as the European player of the year on the official EPCR website.

EPCR European Player of the Year 2021 award nominees:

Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Levani Botia (La Rochelle)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby)

Kevin Gourdon (La Rochelle)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby)

Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles)

Jerome Kaino (Toulouse)

Hugo Keenan (Leinster Rugby)

Julien Marchand (Toulouse)

Kotaro Matsushima (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

Romain Ntamack (Toulouse)

Raymond Rhule (La Rochelle)

Will Skelton (La Rochelle)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby)

Roll of Honour – 2020: Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs); 2019: Alex Goode (Saracens); 2018: Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92); 2017: Owen Farrell (Saracens); 2016: Maro Itoje (Saracens); 2015: Nick Abendanon (ASM Clermont Auvergne); 2014: Steffon Armitage (RC Toulon); 2013: Jonny Wilkinson (RC Toulon); 2012: Rob Kearney (Leinster Rugby); 2011: Sean O’Brien (Leinster Rugby); 2010: Ronan O’Gara (Munster Rugby – best player of first 15 years of European professional club competitions)

