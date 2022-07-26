New forwards coach Jason Ryan aims to fix ‘dented’ All Blacks pack

New All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan has admitted that New Zealand’s pack has been “dented” by the series loss to Ireland.

Following the loss to Ireland, All Blacks forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach John Mooar have been relieved of their duties, with Ryan brought in to replace the former.

Ryan spent six years as the Crusaders forwards coach, but has now left that position in order to join the All Blacks at a time when New Zealand’s national team is under a huge amount of pressure.

The former Crusaders man was speaking to the media for the first time in his new position and stated that “everyone could see” facets of the All Blacks’ forwards play that needed to be improved.

Jason Ryan on issues in the All Blacks pack.

“I think everyone could see it. The boys were really disappointed. There’s no hiding from it, the All Blacks pack has been dented. It really has been,” Ryan said.

“We talked about it in the forwards meeting today, we didn’t hide anything. We were really honest and we have to be. We’ve got to get on with it.

“We talked about it as a forward pack, we were disappointed. But we’ll move on and we’ll get better quickly, we have to.”

🗞 UPDATE | Jason Ryan joins the All Blacks coaching team ahead of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship. John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have left the All Blacks coaching team. Thank you John and Brad for your massive contribution to the All Blacks. pic.twitter.com/3CkWWaeT9n — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 24, 2022

Parting ways with Scott Robertson.

Ryan’s long-time partnership with Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has come to an end, for now at least, having taken up a job with the All Blacks under head coach Ian Foster.

The two worked together for Canterbury and the Crusaders, although Ryan revealed that Robertson gave him his full support in joining the New Zealand set-up.

“I’ll answer that really clearly. It’s a chance to coach my country and it was a dream [of mine] to always be an All Blacks forward coach. I can’t wait to get into it,” Ryan answered when asked why he took the All Blacks job.

“We [him and Robertson] had some convos. We worked together for 12 years, let’s not hide from that. I’m a loyal person and we had a good chat and a good coffee and he wished me all the best. It was a good moment.

“I care a lot. He’s done a lot for me. But as I said, he was really supportive, which is all I wanted.”

