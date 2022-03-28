Former All Blacks centre reportedly set to sign for Leinster

Former All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai is set to leave Lyon and join Leinster next season, according to reports in the French media.

RMC Sport understands that Ngatai will join Leinster at the end of the current season, after surprising the French club by not signing a one-year contract extension.

Ngatai first joined Lyon in 2018 and has played a crucial role for the French club when fit and will be of the utmost importance to them as they look to secure a place in the Top 14 playoffs this season.

The New Zealander’s international aspirations were hampered by injury.

Ngatai spent eight years playing in Super Rugby with first the Hurricanes and then the Chiefs and was regarded as one of the best centres in the competition during his time with the latter.

However, frequent injury problems significantly hampered his international aspirations, as, despite his talent, Ngatai only managed to win one cap for the All Blacks against Samoa in 2015.

The New Zealander did manage to win 12 caps for the Maori All Blacks, however, the last of which came in 2017 before he decided to make the move to France.

Charlie Ngatai is, low-key, the best 12 in the world pic.twitter.com/uytkTotDLB — Linebreak Rugby 6️⃣🎄 (@LinebreakRugby) October 6, 2020

Leinster need depth at centre.

Ngatai is undoubtedly a very good signing for Leinster, who do need to add a little bit of depth at centre after it was revealed that Rory O’Loughlin and David Hawkshaw are departing at the end of the season.

Leinster have trimmed down their squad ahead of next season, presumably due to the new URC format that features less games per season than its predecessor in the Pro14.

However, Ngatai is now the second foreign signing that Leinster have made ahead of next season, with once-capped South African lock Jason Jenkins joining from provincial rivals Munster.

