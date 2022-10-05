Two former All Blacks named in Samoa squad for November tests

Former All Blacks pair Steven Luatua and Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen have been named in Samoa’s 31-man squad for the country’s three test matches this November.

Luatua and Toomaga-Allen have switched their international allegiance thanks to rugby’s new eligibility rules, which allows players to represent a second country provided they haven’t been capped in the last three years.

While both men were born in New Zealand, Luatua and Toomaga-Allen have Samoan heritage and are eligible to represent the small Pacific Island nation as a result.

Luatua won 15 caps for the All Blacks between 2013 and 2016, while Toomaga-Allen won a single cap for New Zealand in 2013 and both are set to add to their tally with Samoa.

Samoa will be hoping for a successful tour of Europe in November, as they take on Italy, Georgia and Romania in three winnable fixtures for the recently crowned Pacific Nations Cup champions.

Although Luatua has been named in Samoa’s squad, the Bristol Bears captain is currently sidelined due to a calf strain and may not have recovered in time by November.

Toomaga-Allen is currently plying his trade with Ulster, and made his debut for the province against Connacht in the first round of the URC, although he hasn’t featured since then.

A number of high-profile names have switched allegiances.

Luatua and Toomaga-Allen are just the latest international players to switch their allegiances, following in the footsteps of Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau, Israel Folau and Seta Tamanivalu.

Fekitoa and Piutau both used to play for New Zealand, but made their debuts for Tonga this year, while Folau also made his debut for Tonga this year after a long career with Australia.

Tamanivalu also used to play for New Zealand, before wining his first cap for Fiji during the summer.

While the rule was changed with the Pacific Island nations in mind, players of any nationality can change allegiance, provided that they meet the eligibility criteria.

