Former All Blacks coach criticises ‘robotic’ New Zealand rugby

Former All Blacks head coach Wayne Smith has criticised the rugby in Super Rugby Aotearoa for being too “predictable”.

Smith has had three coaching stints with the All Blacks; as head coach from 2000 to 2001, as backs coach from 2004 to 2011 and as an assistant coach from 2015 to 2017.

It’s fair to say the experienced Kiwi coach knows a thing or two about New Zealand rugby and he admitted on Sky Sport NZ‘s The Breakdown that he is disappointed with the standard of rugby currently on show in his home country.

The Steinlager Salver has been awarded to Wayne Smith for his phenomenal service to rugby in New Zealand. Well deserved Smithy! #ASBRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/hr7BNoNYPa — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) December 14, 2017

“Everyone’s playing pods – they’ll have three forwards off the nine for example. But we seem to have become almost robotic, going through the phases,” Smith said via the NZ Herald.

“How many phases does it take to score a try? I’m picking it’s probably three or four phases, probably 75 per cent of your tries come from those three or four phases. I’d like to see a bit more efficiency and effectiveness off those plays.

“You get three guys coming forward off nine for example, you hit the middle guy, the two guys on the outside are there to clean, no one’s coming forward outside them for the offload and it becomes a bit predictable.

“I’d like to see an option or two outside that third guy.”

Differences between New Zealand and Japan

Smith is currently the director of rugby at Japanese Top League club Kobe Steel, and praised the way that the sport is played in Japan.

The Kiwi explained that the game is played at a faster pace in Japan than it is in New Zealand, which has caused All Blacks and Kobe star Brodie Retallick to slim down.

“The game’s different over there, if you watch Kobe play at the moment and see Brodie Retallick – he’s down to 117 kgs because he’s got to be able to keep up with the game,” Smith explained.

“He’s magnificent, he’s absolutely magnificent. It’s a faster game … we have a real attacking style. We put a lot of work into our support play.”

