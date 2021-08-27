Entire fixture list for the United Rugby Championship announced

The United Rugby Championship have confirmed the match-ups of all 144 fixtures for the upcoming season.

Leinster and Munster will kick off their seasons in the URC against South African opposition as was previously reported, with the Bulls coming to Dublin while the Sharks will travel to Limerick.

Ulster will play Glasgow Warriors in the first round, while Connacht will take on Cardiff. Connacht will play the Bulls in the second round while Ulster will have to wait until the fourth round before playing South African opposition when they welcome the Lions to Belfast.

🗓 #URCFixtures 🗓 All the details for your Season 1 matches are here! 🤩 — United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) August 27, 2021

URC kick off times confirmed for first 10 rounds.

The kick off times and TV details for the first 10 rounds have been announced, while exact details for the following games will be announced in the future.

The first round of derby games is scheduled for round five on the weekend of October 22, while rounds eight and nine (at Christmas time) will feature the next two rounds of derby matches.

The South African sides will not be playing their derby games scheduled for those three rounds on the same weekends, and will instead face each other in February and March while the Six Nations is on.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will takes place on June 4, 11 and 18.

Clashes with international matches.

All rounds of the URC will be hosted outside of the northern hemisphere’s international test window, although there will still be some fixtures clashes with games involving South Africa.

The Springboks have Rugby Championship games scheduled for the first two rounds of the URC, meaning that the South African sides will be without some of their best players for the start of the competition.

While there are clashes with South Africa’s test matches, there won’t be any fixtures clashes with games involving one of Ireland, Wales, Scotland or Italy.

Both Ireland and Wales are playing games outside of the official test window in the coming months, as Ireland play the USA on October 30 while Wales play New Zealand on the same day.

Thankfully, there are no URC fixtures scheduled for that weekend, as the competition takes a month-long break when the international fixtures are being played.

This is in stark contrast to last season’s Pro14, as three full rounds of fixtures were played on the same weekend as Autumn Nations Cup matches, while two rescheduled games were also played on the final weekend of the ANC.

Check out the entire fixture list here.

Read More About: ireland rugby, italy rugby, scotland rugby, south africa rugby, united rugby championship, wales rugby