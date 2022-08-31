Fixtures announced for final Rugby World Cup qualification tournament

The match schedule for the final Rugby World Cup qualification tournament has been announced, with six games taking place this November in Dubai.

Portugal, USA, Kenya and Hong Kong will battle it out for the 20th and final place at next year’s Rugby World Cup in France, with each team playing each other once.

As with the 2019 final qualifying tournament, a regular round-robin format will be used. Whichever team accumulates the most points from their three matches will qualify for the World Cup.

The Sevens Stadium in Dubai will host all six matches, with two matches each being played on the 6th, 12th and 18th of November.

Portugal and the USA are the favourites.

The World Rugby Rankings have been used to determine the match schedule, with 19th ranked USA taking on 20th ranked Portugal on the final day.

One of Portugal and the USA are strongly expected to advance and are the only two teams involved to have played in a World Cup before.

The USA have played at every World Cup to date, except for the 1995 edition in South Africa, while Portugal played at the 2007 tournament.

If the USA don’t qualify, it will be the first time that no North American team will feature at the World Cup, as Canada have already failed to qualify.

Whichever team wins the final qualification tournament will play in Pool C alongside Australia, Wales, Fiji and Georgia next year in France.

Rugby World Cup final qualification tournament fixtures.

Round One, Sunday, November 6th.

USA vs Kenya, 7pm Irish time

Portugal vs Hong Kong, 9.30pm Irish time

Round Two, Saturday, November 12th

Portugal vs Kenya, 7pm Irish time

USA vs Hong Kong, 9.30pm Irish time

Round Three, Friday, November 18th

Hong Kong vs Kenya, 8pm Irish time

USA vs Portugal, 10.30pm Irish time

