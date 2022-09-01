Five uncapped players in the running to make Emerging Ireland squad

An Emerging Ireland team will travel to South Africa in under a month’s time with the goal of acclimatising up and coming talent with the Irish set-up.

Simon Easterby will take charge of a 35-man squad in South Africa, where Emerging Ireland will play Currie Cup trio Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs over a 10-day period.

Those involved are expected to miss at least three rounds of URC action with their provinces, although the IRFU hope that the tour will help to build depth for the national team ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

None of Ireland’s first-choice players are expected to travel, with the squad likely to be made up of those who played against the Māori All Blacks in July, and those who missed out on selection for the tour of New Zealand.

We’ve identified five players who missed out in July who could play a big role for Emerging Ireland in South Africa.

Scott Penny

Leinster flanker Scott Penny was named by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell as unlucky to miss out on the national team squad for games against Japan and the USA last summer, and the 22-year-old may finally get a chance in green this month.

Penny rarely puts in an underwhelming performance for Leinster, as he has scored a remarkable 23 tries in just 41 appearances for his province, a record most wingers would be jealous of.

He was included in the 2020/21 Pro14 dream team, although he had fewer opportunities to impress for Leinster last season and often does not feature in his province’s match-day squad for crucial games.

Still, he is still young and has plenty of potential, and perfectly fits the bill for what Ireland are looking for on their mini-tour of South Africa.

🦵 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐢𝐜𝐤

👐 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡

Ben Healy

Munster out-half Ben Healy was perhaps unlucky to miss out on the New Zealand tour, as fellow young number 10 Harry Byrne was selected ahead of him despite getting very little game time for Leinster last season.

Healy features frequently for Munster, and while he is behind Joey Carbery in the pecking order, he does often look like a more natural out-half than his provincial teammate, who regularly played as a full back earlier in his career.

At the age of 23, Healy shouldn’t be in any major rush to win international honours, although he is Scottish-qualified and has been approached by Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend in the past.

Showing that Healy is in contention to win caps for Ireland by bringing him to South Africa would be a smart move by the IRFU, as Scotland look to snap up the Munster man’s services.

Ethan McIlroy

Although Ethan McIlroy may be less heralded than fellow up and coming Ulster outside backs Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry, the 22-year-old is a very exciting prospect.

McIlroy has shown he is well able to rub shoulders with some of the best in the business in knockout games for Ulster in the Heineken Champions Cup and the URC and will be more than good enough to take on Currie Cup sides in South Africa.

Ireland have no shortage of quality wingers at the moment, although the likes of Keith Earls, Andrew Conway and James Lowe are all over the age of 30 and may not have too many years of international rugby left in them.

The Ulster winger is certainly a player for the future and one who could force his way into consideration for Ireland for next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Conor Oliver

While he would likely be a bit older than most who feature for Emerging Ireland at the age of 26, Connacht’s Conor Oliver is growing steadily better year on year.

The Skerries man found himself out of favour near the end of his stint with Munster, although he has revitalised his career with a move to Connacht in 2020.

Oliver has been a key player for the western province in the last two seasons and has expressed his international aspirations before, although the back row is arguably the most competitive position in Ireland’s squad.

Having proven himself on plenty of occasions for Connacht over the last two years, if he can impress in a different set-up over in South Africa it will give his hopes of playing for Ireland a significant boost.

Josh Wycherley

Another who was perhaps unlucky not to tour New Zealand in the summer, as Josh Wycherley often started ahead of Jeremy Loughman for Munster last season but found himself behind his provincial team mate in Ireland’s pecking order.

Loughman’s greater experience and age presumably played a role in him being selected ahead of Wycherley in July, although the 23-year-old is well suited for the mini-tour of South Africa.

Ireland aren’t awash with talent at loosehead prop, and while Andrew Porter looks set to be first-choice for years to come, back up options Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne are nearing the end of their careers.

The position should be a priority for the IRFU, as they aim to develop more depth for next year’s Rugby World Cup and beyond.

