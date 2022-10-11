Five players who stood out on the Emerging Ireland tour

A number of players who rarely get opportunities for their respective provinces stood out for Emerging Ireland during the tour of South Africa.

While the tour may have hampered the provinces’ efforts in the URC somewhat as some valuable players were unavailable, the Emerging Ireland tour provided many players more game time than they would have got at home.

A 47-point hammering of the Griquas on the first game of the tour raised valid questions about the standard of the opposition, although the Pumas and Cheetahs both provided the Irish with worthwhile challenges.

The tour significantly enhanced the reputations of a number of players on tour, and we have picked out the five who stood out above the rest.

Jack Crowley.

Ciarán Frawley was originally envisioned as the first-choice out-half in the squad, but Jack Crowley stepped up to the plate superbly in the absence of the injured Leinster play-maker.

Crowley pulled the strings for Emerging Ireland in open play in a dominant performance against the Griquas, while he also showed just how accurate he is off the kicking tee.

The Munster youngster had fewer opportunities to show off his attacking abilities against the Cheetahs, although he was calm and composed under pressure and slotted all three of his conversion attempts.

Joey Carbery and Ben Healy may currently be ahead of Crowley in Munster’s pecking order at out-half, although opportunities arise in times of crisis, and the 23-year-old could be given a chance to impress during a difficult period for the province.

A standout performer in green on Friday, out-half Jack Crowley reflects on his rugby journey in our latest Player Feature from South Africa ⬇️#TeamOfUs | #EmergingIreland pic.twitter.com/8bT0Bsa6TD — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) October 3, 2022

Tom Ahern.

Another Munster player who outperformed many of his provincial team mates at home, Tom Ahern proved he is deserving of more game time in the season ahead.

Ahern showed he is well capable of contributing in open, high-scoring games such as the one against the Griquas, although it was against the Cheetahs where he really excelled.

The 22-year-old was an absolute menace at lineout time, as he stole the ball and messed up Cheetahs’ set-pieces on countless occasions to rob the South Africans of numerous attacking opportunities.

Paul O’Connell will have been particularly impressed by Ahern’s prowess in the lineout, although it was clear to see for everyone just how effective he was.

Scott Penny.

Although Scott Penny has played quite a bit for Leinster already at the age of 23, having racked up 42 appearances for his province to date, the shortening of the league season from 21 rounds to 18 has negatively affected his game time.

Penny got plenty of minutes under his belt in South Africa however, and was his usual self on tour as he scored two tries against the Griquas in the first half.

The flanker was drafted into the starting team for the game against the Pumas on late notice as John Hodnett pulled out to due to injury, but Penny put in another busy performance despite having started against the Griquas five days earlier.

Leinster’s strength in depth in the back row means Penny is unlikely to be first-choice any time soon, although the 23-year-old has plenty of time to keep improving and rarely disappoints when called upon.

Shane Daly.

One of three capped Ireland internationals on tour, it could be argued that Shane Daly would have been better off staying with Munster and attempting to cement a position in his province’s starting team.

Daly has excelled in attack at full back on tour however, and should aim to continue in the 15 jersey, having filled in at multiple positions for Munster in recent times.

The 25-year-old’s career has stalled since winning his last cap for Ireland in July 2021 against Japan, and his excellent performances on tour may just be the boost he needs.

Mike Haley is currently Munster’s incumbent full back, although if Daly’s strong form continues he may find himself as the go to man at 15.

Nathan Doak.

Still just 20 years old, Nathan Doak further established himself as one for the future, as the Ulster scrum-half was excellent against the Griquas and Cheetahs.

Doak has got plenty of game time with Ulster over the last year, although John Cooney’s return from injury has limited the youngster’s opportunities somewhat.

Although Ulster would have liked to have been able to spring Doak off the bench in the last few rounds of the URC, it was good to see him take on a leadership role with Emerging Ireland in South Africa.

He may be a bit too young to play a role in next year’s Rugby World Cup, but the Irish coaches will be pleased with what they’ve seen from Doak, who is likely to be a regular face in Ireland squads in the not too distant future.

