Five players that need to start in tests for Ireland this November

With less than two years to go before the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off in France, Ireland need to have one eye looking to the future.

Head coach Andy Farrell got the opportunity to blood some new players in the summer against Japan and the USA, but it is now time to push those players on the fringes of the Ireland squad to their limits.

Ireland now have one less opportunity to test players in international rugby after their game against the USA in Las Vegas was cancelled, but the players were unlikely to learn much against the Americans anyway.

The men in green take on the Japan, New Zealand and Argentina this month, and players who could play a crucial role for Ireland at the next World Cup need to start in at least one of those matches.

Joey Carbery.

While Carbery has 24 caps under his belt, just two of those have come since the last Rugby World Cup in 2019, after a lengthy time out due to an ankle injury.

The Munster fly-half, who turned 26 today, looked almost certain to succeed Johnny Sexton as Ireland’s first choice number 10, but his absence has seen the likes of Billy Burns and Ross Byrne enter the fray.

Neither Burns or Byrne have truly made their mark in test rugby however, and while Carbery is yet to get back to his best, he is still best placed to take over from Ireland stalwart Sexton when he hangs up his boots.

Sexton is in no way guaranteed to still be playing by the time the World Cup rolls around, and Carbery needs to get re-acquainted with high-intensity test rugby very soon if he is to be Ireland’s starting fly-half in France in 2023.

Robert Baloucoune.

Ireland’s options on the wing are far more plentiful than they are at fly-half, but Baloucoune looks to have all the necessary attributes to become one of the best wingers in Europe.

The Ulsterman won his first cap for his country against the USA this summer, and made a statement in his first appearance with a wonderful solo try, but it is time to test him against tougher opposition.

Baloucoune has three years of provincial rugby under his belt with Ulster, and has the maturity to make the step up to the highest level, as well as the talent.

The Enniskillen native will be 26 by the time the World Cup kicks off, arguably the perfect age for a winger, and could fulfil the role that Keith Earls has performed so admirably in his lengthy career with Ireland.

Craig Casey.

Another area that hasn’t been an area of particular strength for Ireland in recent years, Casey needs to be given starts in big games soon if he is to replace Conor Murray.

Scrum-halves such as Luke McGrath and Jamison Gibson-Park have performed admirably for Ireland in recent times, but neither have truly excelled, while John Cooney has never really been given a chance.

Murray will likely remain as Ireland’s first-choice scrum-half for the year to come, but the Limerick man will be 34 by the time the World Cup begins, and hasn’t been at his very best since 2018.

Casey looked good in what was his first start against USA, but the youngster will learn far more from a start against either Japan or Argentina next month, and brings a more high-tempo game than Murray.

🔴 @Munsterrugby‘s Craig Casey makes it very clear what the team’s goals are for this season, while Peter O’Mahony speaks about the returning fans 🗣️ “I think it’s about time we bring home a trophy now.”#URC #MUNSHA pic.twitter.com/QAVTMgnQPv — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 25, 2021

Ryan Baird.

Ireland have no shortage of quality second rows at the moment, with James Ryan, Iain Henderson and Tadgh Beirne, but Baird has a level of athleticism rarely seen in players of his position.

Baird has won five caps for Ireland so far but has started just one of those games against the USA, which again, wasn’t exactly the best indicator of whether someone is ready for international rugby.

The 22-year-old can also play in the back row, and versatility plays a crucial role in the World Cup, where each country can only select a squad of 31 players.

While Baird is unlikely to start for Ireland over the next couple of years if Ryan, Henderson and Beirne all remain fit, he will be an invaluable asset off the bench, and could find himself starting in the absence of one of the aforementioned players.

Simon Zebo.

By far the oldest of the five players on the list at 31, Zebo is no stranger to international rugby, but hasn’t played for his country in over four years.

Zebo has played plenty of high quality rugby since then, including a Heineken Champions Cup final in which he scored two tries, although the system he played in with Racing 92 is very different to Ireland’s.

Hugo Keenan has nailed down the number 15 shirt for Ireland over the last year, but should he get injured, there is no obvious replacement for the Leinster full back.

The likes of Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale have played at full back for Ireland, but all three do look more comfortable on the wing, which leaves an opening for Zebo.

A start against Argentina should test whether Zebo is capable at slotting into the 15 jersey at international level, and if he gets back to his best, he could displace Keenan as Ireland’s first choice full back.

14.6 – No player gained more metres in the opening round of the URC than @SimonZebo (117, level with Pierre Bruno); those metres came from just 8 carries – his average gain of 14.6m per carry was the best of anyone to run with the ball more than 5 times in Round 1. Homecoming. pic.twitter.com/crjNvvuzCv — OptaJonny (@OptaJonny) September 29, 2021

